OTHER VOICES: Game plan will help Nebraska win this session

Do your job.

The New England Patriots built an NFL dynasty following that seemingly simple maxim. But coach Bill Belichick’s coaching philosophy runs far deeper than three words on a locker room, laying out a path to success that can be applied to any organization taking on new challenges.

For the Nebraska Legislature, which Wednesday opened its 2022 session, applying Belichick’s principles to a session facing a myriad of opportunities and challenges might very be the guide to a win for all involved -- senators, the state government and Nebraskans as a whole.

Those principles start with, “Be attentive.” In the case of the Legislature, that means identifying what must be addressed in the short, 60-day session. At the top of that list should be the intertwined issue of school financing and property tax relief, addressing the corrections crisis and appropriating of more than $1 billion in federal stimulus funds

Principle 2 is “Do your assignment,” which for the Legislature works at multiple levels and starts with the introduction of bills, extends through hearings and committee work to floor debate on the final vote. But it also means not departing from that assignment to, say, push hot-button issues that will only eat up valuable time and effort and distract from the priorities.

Number 3 is “Pay attention to details.” This one is critical in all legislation, but especially for the main priorities and particularly the appropriation of the federal funds. Put simply, the Legislature shouldn’t open the tap for a pet project from every senator or part of the state. Rather, each proposal should be evaluated down to the penny, so to speak.

And Principle 4 is “Put the team first.” This one is where things get tricky at the Capitol, for it means no grandstanding, especially from those seeking other offices in the upcoming election, no rigid partisan division in the officially nonpartisan body, no deliberately prolonging debates that are certain to not come to any kind of conclusion and, pivotally, compromising to get key legislation passed.

Bill Parcells, the legendary NFL coach who began his coaching career at Hastings College, has three more locker room wall slogans that would also serve the Legislature well: Blame nobody. Expect nothing. Do something.

And there’s one more very famous statement that can apply to the Legislature as well. It’s, “You are what your record says you are,” which, in the Legislature, doesn’t come out as a cut and dried number of wins and losses. Rather, that record needs to be separated from spin and claims of victory when the legislation falls short of its goals.

And, a desire to “win,” we hope, should motivate the Legislature to have a breakthrough session where it successfully addresses the most important issues and delivers workable solutions for all Nebraskans. Then we all win.

