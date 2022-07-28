OTHER VOICES: Giago’s passing a loss for South Dakota

South Dakotans needed Tim Giago’s voice.

The award-winning Native American journalist passed away in Rapid City Sunday at age 88. With that, an extraordinary life journey came to an end.

It was not always an easy life, and the path was sometimes contentious and combative, which was exactly the point of Giago’s journey.

He spent more than four decades as a South Dakota journalist, founding several newspapers that gave what he saw as an under-served Native American population coverage of the issues that directly impacted their lives.

He also served as a voice for Native Americans in this state and well beyond. His words and writings were born from experience.

For example, he wrote often of his time growing up in a Catholic boarding school on the Pine Ridge Reservation. It reflected a broader issue in Indian Country that remains unresolved to this day. By coincidence, at the moment Giago passed away, Pope Francis was in Canada to address that very same issue with indigenous tribes in that country and offering a formal apology. It was an issue Giago was dedicated to and was still addressing up to his death.

He also broke the mold for journalism in this state. According to a story in the Rapid City Journal, Giago wrote that he had been a reporter at the Journal when he got into the business and was frustrated by the limitations. “I was bothered by the fact that although I had been born and raised on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, I was seldom given an opportunity to do news stories about the people of the reservation,” he recalled in a 2005 article.

That led to the founding of The Lakota Times in 1981, the first independent, non-tribal affiliated, Native newspaper in the country, according to the Black Hills Pioneer. The Times morphed into Indian Country Today in 1992. He later founded the Lakota Journal and Native Sun News Today.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Sunday, “Tim was the first to provide newspapers where Native Americans could express and share their opinions, to provide stories on important events and issues, and to feature Native traditions, culture and ideas.”

Giago was also a syndicated columnist who reached a national audience, and he was an author and poet.

In so many ways, he opened minds and opened eyes.

Besides providing a Native American voice to the generally white palette of South Dakota journalism, Giago also trained Native Americans for the journalism field. Through this, he broadened the journalistic vision in this state.

For some, Giago was not always an easy read. His views could be passionate and at times controversial, in more ways than one. Some white readers may have been put off by his frank views on race relations in this state. Meanwhile, when Giago wrote, years after the event, that the American Indian Movement was to blame for the violence during the 1973 Wounded Knee occupation, his newspaper office was vandalized and firebombed, according to The Associated Press.

During his journey, he also challenged the state to forego Columbus Day and instead celebrate Native American Day, he criticized the use of Native American imagery as team mascots, he exposed the practice by banks bordering on Native land of “redlining” — charging Native Americans much higher interest rates than non-Natives were charged — and on and on.

A crusader to the last, Giago brought a perspective to South Dakota journalism that will never be forgotten. Neither will his impact on the Native American population he served or the state he influenced. His passing is a deep loss, but his legacy will stay with us for a long time to come.