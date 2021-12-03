OTHER VOICES: Guaranteeing per-student aid could help fix Nebraska property taxes

Sen. Lynne Walz is heading down the right path with a proposal to revamp the state’s school aid formula and, by doing so, save Nebraska’s property tax payers more than $700 million a year.

The plan, drawn up over four months by the Fremont senator who is chair of the Legislature’s Education Committee along with Columbus superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and the district’s finance director, would laudably scrap the state’s baffling TEEOSA funding formula that results in many districts receiving little or no direct state aid.

It would replace it with a relatively simple, easily understood formula that would guarantee that all school districts receive a certain amount of money for each student. Those payments would equal the amount of revenue from a 1-cent sales tax divided by the number of students statewide. If the plan had been in place this year, the $352 million from a 1-cent tax would equate to a per-student payment of $1,100.

To cover those costs, the plan would require the state to add about $700 million to the budget for state aid to schools, bringing that amount to $1.7 billion. The plan does not address where that $700 million would come from.

But this year, the state provided about $1 billion in property tax relief to taxpayers. Diverting some of that cash to aid to schools should provide that relief indirectly, as schools reduce their levies, as required under the proposal -- or, we hope, even more.

Wisely, the plan does not address changes in sales tax rates if the plan is implemented. That should be a separate discussion that involves eliminating some sales tax exemptions as well as, perhaps, increasing the tax rate.

Nor does the plan include any lids on local government spending. Lids, as favored by Gov. Pete Ricketts and several state senators, have proved across the nation to serve to strangle schools and other city and county entities that depend on property tax revenue without providing lasting property tax relief.

Walz acknowledges that Education Committee members have not signed off on the plan, which she intends to introduce as a bill in the upcoming legislative session. Nor have other key stakeholders weighed in on the proposal.

Most critically, the stakeholders yet to speak include the Greater Nebraska Schools Association, which represents the state’s largest districts, including Lincoln Public Schools, and are the districts that likely stand to lose under the plan as currently proposed.

That, however, doesn’t mean Walz’s plan should be left for dead before it is introduced. Rather, it should serve as a framework for a serious attempt to revamp the way the state funds public schools and, in doing so, solve the dilemma of rising property taxes that has bedeviled the state for decades.

