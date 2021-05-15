OTHER VOICES: Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has global reach in promoting plant, animal conservation

Lemurs are curious-looking animals. They have wildly elongated bodies and mesmerizing eyes. Visitors to the Madagascar exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium can watch a variety of the little creatures frolic along tree branches in indoor and outdoor areas.
What visitors may not know is that Omaha’s zoo is an internationally respected institution promoting global wildlife and plant life conservation, with its work in Madagascar a prime example. Omahans can be proud that our zoo has, for decades, devoted major scientific efforts, in cooperation with global partners, to strengthen the world’s ability to sustain vulnerable animal and plant species.
The zoo’s website, in its section on global plant conservation, points to the value of such work: “Thousands of square miles of rainforest are destroyed each year. It is estimated that for every plant species that goes extinct, 10 to 30 animal species, insect or microbe, disappear with it. Worldwide nearly one in eight plant species faces the possible threat of extinction. Yet animals and humans cannot survive without the plants that provide their food, shelter, medicine and cover.”
Madagascar’s situation illustrates the point: Some 80% of its wildlife species are found only on that Texas-sized island.
Yet development has removed some 90% of the island’s forests.
Tree planting, then, stands as a central tool for habitat conservation, and the zoo has achieved great success with its Madagascar reforestation program. The effort just marked the planting of its 4 millionth tree, in cooperation with local organizations and residents through the zoo’s Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership.
The zoo’s work has included other plant species on the island, including a major program protecting vulnerable orchid varieties.
These projects involve educational outreach, including biotechnology training for Madagascar residents and programs at schools on the island.
Lemurs are a particular focus of the zoo’s Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership. Through years of data collection, habitat study and cooperative efforts for conservation, the program has led to the discovery of 24 new lemur species and heightened protection for the animals.
In 2010, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums gave its International Conservation Award to the Madagascar Biodiversity Partnership.
The zoo’s conservation work also includes study of animal medical and biological needs. Among the examples: Heart disease in male gorillas. New anesthetic protocols for great apes and big cats. West Nile vaccination protocols. Reproduction techniques involving big cats. And nutrition requirements for amphibians. Each of those projects may seem narrowly technical, but when their findings are adopted on a global scale, the benefits can be great.
Omaha’s strong philanthropic efforts have been crucial in providing the zoo with financial support that enables this ambitious conservation work.
Our zoo is not only Nebraska’s No. 1 tourist attraction. To its great credit, it is a global leader in conservation, helping the world achieve important progress in plant and animal sustainability.