OTHER VOICES: Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has global reach in promoting plant, animal conservation

Lemurs are curious-looking animals. They have wildly elongated bodies and mesmerizing eyes. Visitors to the Madagascar exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium can watch a variety of the little creatures frolic along tree branches in indoor and outdoor areas.

What visitors may not know is that Omaha’s zoo is an internationally respected institution promoting global wildlife and plant life conservation, with its work in Madagascar a prime example. Omahans can be proud that our zoo has, for decades, devoted major scientific efforts, in cooperation with global partners, to strengthen the world’s ability to sustain vulnerable animal and plant species.

The zoo’s website, in its section on global plant conservation, points to the value of such work: “Thousands of square miles of rainforest are destroyed each year. It is estimated that for every plant species that goes extinct, 10 to 30 animal species, insect or microbe, disappear with it. Worldwide nearly one in eight plant species faces the possible threat of extinction. Yet animals and humans cannot survive without the plants that provide their food, shelter, medicine and cover.”

Madagascar’s situation illustrates the point: Some 80% of its wildlife species are found only on that Texas-sized island.