OTHER VOICES: If the Supreme Court is consistent, not partisan, it would leave a gun law intact

As the Supreme Court considers whether to overturn New York state’s restrictions on carrying guns in public, it will be illuminating to see whether the conservative majority adheres to its own standards as set out in the recently leaked draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade. Guns and abortion are very different topics, of course, but in tentatively overturning Roe, the majority leans on some principles that should apply.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his draft that America had “an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion” prior to Roe. Similarly, stringent local restrictions on firearms were common throughout America’s history, prior to the modern era’s redefinition of the Second Amendment. And of course Alito’s overriding philosophy that abortion policy should be decided by elected officials rather than courts is even more relevant in the realm of firearms, which raise different issues in different communities.

Before modern gun-control debates that began in the 1960s, states and local communities had long imposed strict rules on the carrying of guns in public, with little controversy about it. As Smithsonian Magazine has noted, storied Old West towns like Tombstone, Arizona, routinely required people to check their guns with authorities rather than carry them in public squares. The Second Amendment wasn’t even part of the discussion, because it was widely understood to merely protect states’ rights to form militias.

Recasting the amendment to apply to individual gun rights was initially viewed as an exotic legal theory — one the Supreme Court didn’t validate until 2008 with District of Columbia v. Heller, by a 5-4 split. (Roe in 1973, incidentally, was decided 7-2.)

It’s important to note that even the late Justice Antonin Scalia, writing for the majority in Heller, specified that nothing in the Second Amendment prevents governments from imposing reasonable firearms restrictions. New York’s 1911 law now under review is such a restriction. It’s not an outright ban, but requires people to show “proper cause” of the need to carry firearms in public in order to get a state concealed-carry permit.

In his draft opinion that would overturn Roe, Alito declared grandly: “We thus return the power to … the people and their elected representatives.” New York’s elected representatives include Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer who has said overturning the state’s gun law would be “a recipe for disaster” in his city; and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who says she supports gun rights but maintains “those rights do not include walking around with a hidden gun.”

If the high court decides that those and other officials should have the power to regulate women’s wombs, but not to prevent mayhem in the streets, it would provide a clear answer to the question of whether the court’s conservative bloc actually is guided by bedrock principles, as it claims — or if it is merely promoting partisan Republican policy, as it increasingly appears.

