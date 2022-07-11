OTHER VOICES: Ignoring vast predatory evidence, a judge lets opioid distributors off the hook

Everyone connected to the opioid industry is to blame, yet it’s getting harder and harder to hold anyone accountable for the nation’s ongoing addiction crisis. A federal judge has ruled that the nation’s three largest drug distributors, which flooded a small West Virginia county with 81 million painkillers, were not responsible for the addiction and overdose cases that predictably resulted.

The crisis developed after drug makers like Purdue Pharma began marketing opioid painkillers as supposedly safe and non-addictive when they clearly were not. Sales personnel aggressively marketed the painkillers to doctors, who prescribed the pills believing they were safe. Orders for the pills skyrocketed with addiction rates, and distributors worked with drug makers to fill the growing (and highly profitable) demand.

Purdue raked in billions of dollars for its owners, the Sackler family. They have won court approval to limit their financial liability for predatory sales tactics, while they’ve socked away billions more in offshore accounts that can’t be touched.

Now it’s the drug distributors’ turn to evade accountability for having dumped millions of pills on unsuspecting towns like Huntington, West Virginia, and surrounding Cabell County, even when it was obvious that the pills were causing an explosion in addictions. Overdose deaths skyrocketed, yet the nation’s biggest distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — kept flooding the zone.

The lawsuit wasn’t merely for a punitive judgment but also to force the companies to help cover the massive expenses the city and county incurred cleaning up the mess — a mess that St. Louis also continues to grapple with.

Federal Judge David Faber, nominated in 1991 by Republican President George H.W. Bush, could hardly have missed the addiction headlines. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, and has presided over his West Virginia district since confirmation. His blue-collar, coal-mining state was rife with the kinds of workplace injuries that gave rise to opioid prescriptions to address workers’ chronic pain.

Nevertheless, Faber decided to let the defendants off the hook and throw responsibility to individual doctors and pharmacists. “At best, distributors can detect upticks in dispensers’ orders that may be traceable to doctors who may be intentionally or unintentionally violating medical standards,” he said. “Distributors also are not pharmacists with expertise in assessing red flags that may be present in a prescription.”

To make this ruling, Faber chose to ignore the sales charts and statistics reflecting an absurdly steep “uptick” in distributors’ deliveries — tens of millions of pills over an eight-year period — to an area with only 100,000 population. Nor could he have missed the ridiculous profits they generated. Certainly, pharmacists and doctors deserve their share of the responsibility. But to ignore the greed and predatory practices of distributors serves only to ensure they’ll do it again if given the chance, no matter how many lives they have to destroy to fill their bank accounts.