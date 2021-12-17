OTHER VOICES: Increase in women judges a positive step for Nebraska

In courthouse statues around the world, justice is depicted as a woman holding scales to symbolize the weighing of evidence.

But for years, it has been men who donned an overwhelming share of judicial robes in Nebraska.

So it’s a welcome sign that, as reported last week by the World-Herald’s Todd Cooper, women now account for more than one-third of the Douglas County District Court judges. That’s roughly equal to the percentage of females who make up the Nebraska state bar.

Statewide, 29% of district judges are women, while 34% of county court judges are women.

“It’s a national trend that is finally reaching Nebraska,” said Raneta Mack, a professor at Creighton University School of Law.

In Douglas County, major turnover in recent years has opened the door to more women on the bench.

The shift became more clear last week when two longtime attorneys, both women, took their places on the bench: LeAnne Srb, who was an assistant public defender before becoming a district court referee overseeing child support cases, and Molly Keane, a deputy Douglas County attorney.

As Cooper noted, the growing number of women judges is partly driven by the increase in women lawyers.

These days, law schools tend to be split almost equally between the sexes, and those women have been filling more spots in law firms, government offices and courtrooms.

But the latest milestone also represents Gov. Pete Ricketts’ commendable record of appointing women to the bench.

Three of the five Douglas County district judges chosen by Ricketts in the past two years were women. Going back a decade, five of 11 appointees during that period by Ricketts and his predecessor, former Gov. Dave Heineman, were women.

A Ricketts spokesman said the governor does not consider gender or other demographics when making selections, but instead focuses on qualities such as experience, qualifications, temperament and judicial philosophy.

Even so, it’s a positive development to see qualified women rise to leadership positions that have historically been dominated by men.

Cooper’s article quotes Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley, who noted that the increase in female judges is mirrored by the growing role of women throughout the Douglas County Courthouse.

Currently, more than half of his office’s public defenders are female. The same is true in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County attorney, said the difference from when she started at the courthouse three decades ago is stark.

The courthouse used to be a “good-old-boys’ club,” she said. But now, for example, women head the criminal, civil and juvenile divisions of the County Attorney’s Office.

“Times have definitely changed. There’s very qualified men, and there’s very qualified women — women in power and women in leadership. I can’t tell you how much different it is.”

While Nebraska women have made significant gains in the courtroom, other aspects of diversity still lag.

About 7% of the state’s district court judges — four of 57 — are black or Latino. All four were appointed by either Heineman or Ricketts.

Before 2005, Nebraska had no district court judges of color.

Just 5% to 6% of Nebraska’s 4,371 attorneys are people of color, according to Nebraska State Bar Association figures.

Just as it’s encouraging to see that women have made so much progress in recent decades, it would be good for an increasingly diverse Nebraska if more qualified people of color find opportunities to serve in the state’s judicial system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0