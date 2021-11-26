OTHER VOICES: Infrastructure act to accelerate completion of Lewis & Clark water system

As we enter the holiday season and count the blessings we are thankful for, many of us don’t think to add dependable treated water to our list. But we at the Lewis & Clark Regional Water Project are particularly grateful this year because the recently enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act accelerated to the cusp of completion the tri-state water project Congress authorized more than 20 years ago. This project provides clean water to our homes and secures the water capacity needed to grow business in our communities.

When Congress started to think about the need for water in the tri-state area 30 years ago, it was immediately apparent the critical role the tristate congressional delegations would play. One of our first champions was Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa. Early on, he recognized the role the federal government could play in expanding the reach of the Bureau of Reclamation to construct a project to serve 20 member cities and rural water systems in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota, and Southwest Minnesota, an area of the country the Bureau had never before served with water.

Over the years, the tri-state congressional delegation has been partners with the project. Our congressional delegations, including Sens. Grassley, Joni Ernst and Rep. Randy Feenstra, were making the case on our behalf in the most challenging of times.

Pending the final allocation decision by the Bureau of Reclamation, Lewis & Clark will likely secure more than $130 million to help finish the original scope of the project in the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act. This is an incredible development that will accelerate our timeline for completion!

As is expected in Washington, politics complicated the process. We are grateful for the role our congressional delegation played, and we thank Sen. Grassley in particular for his support of the legislation. Had this bill not passed, we expected it would have taken at least another decade to take the project to this point of completion.

It is easy to take for granted the water needed to grow manufacturing plants or to boil the potatoes for our holiday meal, so we are extra thankful that this year we can see the light at the end of the tunnel for this project Congress authorized 20 years ago.

Murray Hulstein, of Sioux Center, Iowa, is the chairman of the board for the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System.

