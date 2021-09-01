OTHER VOICES: Iowa can’t let up in push to improve mental health care

Poole “has suffered from severe mental health problems throughout her entire life,” Joseph Herrold begins. A relative molested her when she was 6. She felt her single mother had “little time to devote to her emotional needs when she was a child,” and in fact her mother moved and left Nicole alone as a teenager. Poole — who four years earlier had attempted suicide — stopped going to school and started drinking and using drugs.

Over the past three decades, Poole has been diagnosed with multiple serious illnesses, been treated intermittently, struggled to hold jobs, and periodically gotten into trouble. Drug use exacerbated her mental illness. Her recurring symptoms, Herrold wrote, include “extreme paranoia, hallucinations, delusional beliefs, and erratic behavior.” She did manage to earn a high school equivalency degree and take some college classes while incarcerated.

She married, and her husband died of Lou Gehrig’s disease. She lost her parental rights to her children. After she was arrested for the West Des Moines attacks, she had hallucinations at the Polk County Jail. In custody, she finally got some treatment that restored her competency to face the charges against her.