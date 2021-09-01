OTHER VOICES: Iowa can’t let up in push to improve mental health care

Iowa took strides this spring toward offering what supporters say will be a robust and sustainable system for providing mental health treatment for our residents.
Legislation backed by Republicans and a few Democrats means the state, and not county property taxes, will eventually pay for mental health expenses, a change long sought by advocates and one that brings Iowa in line with the rest of the country. Combined with legislation from previous years, the state appears closer than ever to a system adequate to Iowans’ needs.
But legislators and other officials are not close to the finish line, and it’s important that this work remains a priority, as evidenced by a scene this month in federal court in Des Moines.
“It’s a tragic case on many levels,” District Judge Stephanie Rose said as she sentenced Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, to over 25 years in prison for hate crimes. Poole in December 2019 intentionally ran her SUV into a 14-year-old Latina and a 12-year-old Black boy because of their physical appearances.
“It’s unfortunate this country has not prioritized mental health,” Rose said. “It’s clear this woman desperately needed help.”
Poole’s public defender was obligated to paint her in the most sympathetic light, but the story he told in a pre-sentencing brief is all too believable.
Poole “has suffered from severe mental health problems throughout her entire life,” Joseph Herrold begins. A relative molested her when she was 6. She felt her single mother had “little time to devote to her emotional needs when she was a child,” and in fact her mother moved and left Nicole alone as a teenager. Poole — who four years earlier had attempted suicide — stopped going to school and started drinking and using drugs.
Over the past three decades, Poole has been diagnosed with multiple serious illnesses, been treated intermittently, struggled to hold jobs, and periodically gotten into trouble. Drug use exacerbated her mental illness. Her recurring symptoms, Herrold wrote, include “extreme paranoia, hallucinations, delusional beliefs, and erratic behavior.” She did manage to earn a high school equivalency degree and take some college classes while incarcerated.
She married, and her husband died of Lou Gehrig’s disease. She lost her parental rights to her children. After she was arrested for the West Des Moines attacks, she had hallucinations at the Polk County Jail. In custody, she finally got some treatment that restored her competency to face the charges against her.
It’s one more illustration of how difficult a time Iowans, the people who care about them and medical professionals have had in securing reliable, effective help to respond and adapt to mental illness, severe and mild and in between.
A two-word refrain advocates and other professionals have used since the legislative session is “cautiously optimistic.” Polk County in July added new crisis services for children, and the state’s 13 mental health regions are supposed to do the same thing soon.
Mary Neubauer, a member of the state board that oversees children’s mental health efforts, told the Register’s Tony Leys earlier this summer that some more rural regions were not meeting expectations: “We continue to hear from families desperately seeking help for children in crisis,” she said.
Everybody involved in this system should be motivated to find solutions quickly, and to seek out help where solutions are unavailing. Legislators will be tested annually in fulfilling their promise to sufficiently fund the system.
The goal is to interrupt cycles of trauma that beget more trauma, a sober point Poole’s lawyer made in reference to her innocent victims: “Being currently in a more stable mental state, she is also sorry for the psychological trauma her actions have caused them, has some insight into how difficult it is to live with such traumas, and knows how they can reverberate long after physical injuries have healed.”