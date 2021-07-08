OTHER VOICES: Iowa groups prepare for an eviction crisis

Tens of thousands of Iowa are facing anxiety and uncertainty as the end of a federal moratorium on evictions approaches at the end of this month. According to a census survey, 84,000 Iowans are not current on rent or mortgage payments and nearly 41,000 say they are somewhat or very likely to face eviction in the next two months.

According to a report by Lee Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy, that’s the sixth-highest rate in the nation.

In many Iowa counties, a shortage of affordable housing was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then came August’s derecho, which damaged or destroyed thousands of housing units. Some are still undergoing or are in need of repairs.

Ideally, the moratorium would be extended. But federal eviction protection was aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Now that vaccines are widely available, the moratorium is ending. A state moratorium was lifted more than a year ago.

Fortunately, local organizations and governments are stepping up to help.

As Murphy reported, a help desk for landlords and tenants set up by Iowa Legal Aid at the Johnson County Courthouse will start offering assistance on July 12.