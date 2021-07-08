OTHER VOICES: Iowa groups prepare for an eviction crisis

Tens of thousands of Iowa are facing anxiety and uncertainty as the end of a federal moratorium on evictions approaches at the end of this month. According to a census survey, 84,000 Iowans are not current on rent or mortgage payments and nearly 41,000 say they are somewhat or very likely to face eviction in the next two months.
According to a report by Lee Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy, that’s the sixth-highest rate in the nation.
In many Iowa counties, a shortage of affordable housing was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Then came August’s derecho, which damaged or destroyed thousands of housing units. Some are still undergoing or are in need of repairs.
Ideally, the moratorium would be extended. But federal eviction protection was aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Now that vaccines are widely available, the moratorium is ending. A state moratorium was lifted more than a year ago.
Fortunately, local organizations and governments are stepping up to help.
As Murphy reported, a help desk for landlords and tenants set up by Iowa Legal Aid at the Johnson County Courthouse will start offering assistance on July 12.
In Linn County, an Iowa Legal Aid help desk is already open at the Linn County Courthouse to assist tenants coming in for eviction hearings.
Also in Linn County, Waypoint is the entry point for a range of rent and utility assistance. Rent and utility providers report the scope of need to Waypoint and staff at the agency work with various assistance providers in the community to distribute help. Waypoint has created a joint application for multiple assistance programs and sends staff to the courthouse to provide help to applicants.
Stephanie Pickinpaugh, manager of the Coordinated Entry system with the Institute for Community Alliances office in Sioux City, said that roughly a dozen people had approached her organization seeking help.
“We’ve already had a few people that haven’t paid, or haven’t been able to pay or are behind, coming with their three-day notice to quit,” Pickinpaugh told Journal reporter Dolly Butz. “So landlords are already starting that process of documenting their efforts, so that when the eviction moratorium does end, they can move right into the eviction process.”
The availability of assistance makes it critical for those given eviction notices to attend hearings and go through the process with hopes of avoiding eviction.
Unlike a pandemic or a derecho, we know the eviction crisis is coming. Community efforts to mitigate the damage are arriving just in time. They deserve our support.