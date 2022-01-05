OTHER VOICES: Iowa Legislature should do what’s fair; provide timely treatment to imprisoned sex offenders

If Iowans wish for men convicted of sex offenses to stay in prison longer than almost any other category of inmate, they are free to lobby the Legislature to specify such penalties in state law.

The Legislature has not done that, yet state data shows that such men frequently spend years more incarcerated than those sentenced for non-sex crimes with the same classification of seriousness.

People who molested children or attacked and raped women or otherwise terrorized and invaded the privacy of victims are not particularly sympathetic. That has likely made this discrepancy easier to countenance for officials who might be able to change it. Most recently, the Iowa Supreme Court said in November that the judicial system should not intervene.

But, for the sake of fairness even to those who committed repugnant acts, not to mention making a dent in prison population numbers, policymakers should act.

Why do people spend longer in prison for sex offenses? One reason is that they usually do not begin a several-month treatment program intended to reduce recidivism until not long before their sentence ends. The Iowa Board of Parole almost never grants early release to inmates who need the sex offender treatment but haven’t received it; other inmates routinely get parole after demonstrating they can successfully return to society.

The Iowa Department of Corrections administers the sex offender treatment program at the Newton Correctional Facility. Until recently, a bit more than 100 people at a time could receive treatment. About 1,600 more throughout the state were required to take the training. New inmates are added regularly to the backlog. The prison could barely keep up with treatment for those whose terms were about to expire, so those inmates are the ones who get into the program.

To their credit, corrections officials hired new treatment facilitators and are using classroom space from dawn until evening to expand the number of inmates who can receive treatment at once. They told a district judge that they can’t be any more aggressive unless Newton gets more classroom space. The existing steps are expected to start to reduce the backlog.

The Supreme Court decision resolves challenges by seven people on the waiting list for sex offender treatment. They argued that because they had not yet received treatment, it was a near-certainty that no evidence of their changed lives — good behavior, college courses, and so on — would be enough to secure parole. Several said they were told, in error, before they were sentenced that their prison terms would be brief. Iowa City attorney Philip Mears, who has for years taken up the cause of equitable treatment for inmates, agreed to represent them, knowing that under state law he was unlikely to be compensated.

Mears called the effect of the waiting list a “silent mandatory minimum” sentence unique to sex offenses.

Besides Mears and the inmates, nobody seems terribly bothered. The Board of Parole has not publicly demonstrated any concern about the waiting lists. The Department of Corrections increased capacity at Newton but has declined to take other steps, such as seeking to beef up its community-based corrections operations so they could accommodate paroled inmates and immediately provide sex offender treatment to them. State courts did rule that inmates in Iowa have a right to due process in connection with early release decisions, but they said that right was not being violated.

It is true that parole is discretionary — no individual is entitled to leave prison earlier than the law says. And it’s true that courts can create mischief when they start interfering with spending decisions by the other branches of government, such as by ordering new resources for sex offender treatment.

At a 2019 hearing, Mears asked Sean Crawford, then the administrator of Newton’s treatment program, about a proposal for the state to appropriate “another million dollars for construction of … additional treatment space.” Crawford answered, “It is part of the proposal, and it would be wonderful.”

So, as with many problems, this one ends up back in the lap of the Legislature. It becomes a question that lawmakers will need to confront over and over in 2022: What is the moral use of the state’s $1.2 billion budget surplus?

The governor and Republicans who control both the Senate and House appear determined to spend a slice of the surplus on tax cuts. But will the state also make sure its residents are adequately served? And can a few comparative pennies be spared to be fair to even the unsympathetic, and to help ensure that men who meet criteria to return to society are released from prison?

