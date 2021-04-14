OTHER VOICES: Iowa property tax bill includes unwelcome surprises

The Iowa Senate last week approved a massive tax bill that changes the way regional mental health services are funded in the state. But it seems the bill’s main objective is property tax relief, with mental health funding as a secondary concern.

Iowa’s underfunded mental health system is a prime concern for many Iowans struggling to receive care for themselves or loved ones. It’s been a front-burner issue for voters, with candidates of all parties promising to address the system’s many issues.

Republicans who run the Legislature have proposed a state takeover of regional mental health funding now provided by county property taxes. The current property tax levy that pays for services would be phased out over the next two budget years.

That money would be replaced by a per capita state appropriation to counties. It would provide $60 million in year one and $120 million in year two. In Fiscal Year 2026 and beyond, funding increases would be tied to state sales tax growth, but would be capped at 1.5 percent.

The bill also phases out “backfill” payments to local governments replacing revenue lost to the last big property tax reduction bill in 2013.