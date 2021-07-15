OTHER VOICES: Iowa’s ‘documented dreamers’ deserve permanent legal status in the United States

“Having lived in this country for most of my life, I feel American in every way. … I have attended kindergarten through high school in the Iowa City Community School District, and now I am in my third year of college at University of Iowa. My roots are here in Iowa. I have been brought up as a Midwestern American,” Mhatre said in testimony to a U.S. House committee in April.

“While I am a citizen of India on paper, it is a country that I do not know. I am foreign when I visit because I feel like an Iowan and American at heart.”

Mhatre and her family have done everything right, “following laws meticulously and maintaining stacks of legal documentation at all times,” as she put it. For that, she faces the loss of her legal status and could be forced to leave the only country she’s ever called home.

It’s one of the many signs that our immigration system is badly broken, burdened by nonsensical bureaucracy and yearslong backlogs. In many cases legal status is granted by lottery, literally leaving the nation’s future up to chance.