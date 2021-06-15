OTHER VOICES: Iowa’s senators can lead way on pursuing Immigration Reforms That Reflect Biblical Values

Amnesty means forgetting and forgiving. As a Christian, I don’t think that amnesty is inherently a bad word. It’s a synonym for grace and the unearned forgiveness of sins that we receive through faith in Christ, not by our own works. But while Jesus commands his followers to forgive others as we have been forgiven, I don’t necessarily think that command to forgive extends to governments.

The Apostle Paul makes clear that God has established government to maintain order, which a government cannot do if it simply ignores or dismisses every violation of the law in the name of “mercy” or “amnesty.” Breaking the law is a crime, and governments are right to enforce the laws against criminals.

But if governments aren’t obligated to offer amnesty, that doesn’t mean undocumented immigrants should be barred from seeking citizenship at all. A restitution requirement attached to a legal pathway to citizenship provides an excellent compromise.

Most undocumented immigrants I know would be more than willing to pay a restitution fine in order to legalize their status. Many would not only support such a proposal as a pragmatic concession, but they would also be happy for the chance to make things right. Restitution-based citizenship involves acknowledging that a law was broken and making amends in a way that works for everyone.