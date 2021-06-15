OTHER VOICES: Iowa’s senators can lead way on pursuing Immigration Reforms That Reflect Biblical Values

When President Joe Biden spoke recently before Congress, he mentioned his proposal for a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants the chance to become legal U.S. citizens. As a former undocumented immigrant and current U.S. citizen myself, I appreciate Biden’s efforts to change the future for people who share my background. America needs immigration reform so that undocumented immigrants can contribute to the best of their ability to the American economy and culture.
Nonetheless, I’ve seen calls for immigration reform fail many times before. Most Americans support a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, but many Americans are still wary of highly politicized calls for “amnesty” coming from Democrats. Already, Biden’s immigration bill has been dismissed by several Republican senators, including Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, as “mass amnesty.”
But rather than dismiss current efforts at immigration reform, I think Republican senators can lead the charge on enacting an immigration reform rooted, not in party politics, but in scriptural teachings. Creating a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants shouldn’t be a political issue; it’s a moral and spiritual one. As a nation, we need to come to a position on immigration that isn’t politicized, but is instead informed by God’s word and a care for our family, friends and neighbors.
In my study of the Scriptures, it’s clear to me that God’s heart is for the foreigners who live in our midst (see Leviticus 19:33-34 and Matthew 25:31-46). We shouldn’t let politics get in the way of helping our neighbor in need. We should instead find constructive and scriptural ways to care for our immigrant neighbors. Restitution-based citizenship may be the way to do it.
Amnesty means forgetting and forgiving. As a Christian, I don’t think that amnesty is inherently a bad word. It’s a synonym for grace and the unearned forgiveness of sins that we receive through faith in Christ, not by our own works. But while Jesus commands his followers to forgive others as we have been forgiven, I don’t necessarily think that command to forgive extends to governments.
The Apostle Paul makes clear that God has established government to maintain order, which a government cannot do if it simply ignores or dismisses every violation of the law in the name of “mercy” or “amnesty.” Breaking the law is a crime, and governments are right to enforce the laws against criminals.
But if governments aren’t obligated to offer amnesty, that doesn’t mean undocumented immigrants should be barred from seeking citizenship at all. A restitution requirement attached to a legal pathway to citizenship provides an excellent compromise.
Most undocumented immigrants I know would be more than willing to pay a restitution fine in order to legalize their status. Many would not only support such a proposal as a pragmatic concession, but they would also be happy for the chance to make things right. Restitution-based citizenship involves acknowledging that a law was broken and making amends in a way that works for everyone.
I’ve met many undocumented Christian immigrants whose consciences are stirred as they read Biblical passages like Paul’s instructions to submit to governing authorities. But these Christians have no possibility to legalize their status under current law. Returning to a country of origin might mean long-term separation from family, living in extreme poverty or even facing persecution. Restitution-based citizenship can be the answer.
But it’s not just Christian immigrants who support restitution; evangelical Protestant voters support it as well. Thousands of evangelical Christians have affirmed their support for restitution in an “Evangelical Call for Restitution-Based Immigration Reform.”
So, if Iowa’s senators don’t want to support President Biden’s bill, they should counter with a proposal of their own. I’m sure that such a proposal could appeal to many different Christians, and I’m confident that Sens. Grassley and Ernst – two Christians who I trust follow Jesus before party – can use restitution-based citizenship as a way to reconcile their Biblical values with the need to help undocumented immigrants living here today.
I pray that we will soon see the day when the millions of undocumented immigrants who love this country as much as anyone else can finally have the opportunity to live free of fear and full of hope for their future here.
Luis Arredondo Cardenas, who grew up in North Central Mexico and crossed the southern U.S. border with his father at age 12, is the chaplain for Grand View University in Des Moines. He is working on his second masters' degree (Masters of Divinity).