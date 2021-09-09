OTHER VOICES: Iowa should rethink hospital restrictions

After years of uncertainty, the sign on Highway 965 near the border of Coralville and North Liberty is finally true: “Coming soon,” it says underneath the University of Iowa Health Care logo.

Plans for a UIHC offshoot in northern Johnson County have been in the works for some time but they hit a snag this year when a state board narrowly voted against granting approval for the project. After hospital leaders submitted an updated plan, the Iowa Health Facilities Council reversed and approved it this week.

In Iowa, new health care facilities are required to get a certificate of need from the state. The process allows the public and other health care providers to argue against the expansion. In this case, Mercy Iowa City and UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids advocated against granting permission.

We have a hard time believing there are too few health care options in the growing Cedar Rapids-Iowa City corridor, which serves as a health care hub for the state and the Midwest. UI leaders made a strong case that they are not necessarily competing with local hospitals but instead expanding care for the patients from around the region who are hardest to treat.