OTHER VOICES: Iowa tax holiday should extend to school supplies, most everything else

After more than 20 years of administering Iowa’s sales tax holiday weekend in the same way, state officials do not appear interested in making the arrangement more palatable and sensible for consumers.

Nevertheless, it bears repeating: Having tax-free days on the first Friday and Saturday of August is a pretty nice advantage for parents getting ready to send kids back to school or off to college.

Parents are stocking up on school clothes and gym shoes and everything else that goes along with back-to-school shopping. A 7% break on back-to-school staples is welcome — especially when families are paying more for food and gas and just about everything else.

But the arrangement could go from good to great and send shoppers into stores, boosting the economy, if the rules weren’t so, well, weird.

Most consumers’ biggest complaint about the sales tax holiday is figuring out when it applies and when it doesn’t. The list of what meets the criteria and what doesn’t is something only politicians or bureaucrats could compose.

Belts are tax-free. Belt buckles are not.

Golf shirts are tax-free. Golf shoes are not.

Cowboy boots are tax-free. Fishing waders are not.

It’s pretty tough to intuit what makes the tax-free list.

Prom dresses, chef’s uniforms, costumes, adult diapers and steel-toed boots are tax-exempt.

Backpacks, football pants, ballet slippers, umbrellas and helmets are not.

Good luck trying to find the logic in that system.

Here’s a suggestion: If we really want to get people shopping and help out parents as well as retailers, how about making school supplies tax-free? How about all the backpacks and lunchboxes and duffel bags that parents are buying this month?

Here’s another suggestion: What if everything that isn’t food and costs less than $100 were tax-free? Wouldn’t that be easier to remember?

Of course, every tax dollar not collected is a tax dollar not hitting state and local coffers. There’s that much less money for schools and streets and such. But, while it’s understandable that government imposes some limits on this “holiday,” the current ground rules appear arbitrary and random.

Expanding the list of exemptions could give parents an even bigger break while bolstering the retail sector. Have you priced school supplies lately? All those pencils and notebooks add up. Throw in dorm-room supplies, and we’re talking about a significant expense.

After years of not offering a tax holiday, Illinois has one-upped Iowa and now offers a 10-day one. That really gives consumers a break.

Call it a “state stimulus” — this is a great way to keep a little money in the pocketbooks of local families.

Maybe by next year, Iowa will have uncomplicated the rules and made all goods under a certain dollar limit tax-free.

That really would give shoppers and retailers something to cheer about.