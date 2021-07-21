OTHER VOICES: Iowa taxpayers on the hook for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Mexican border adventure

Gov. Kim Reynolds and her staff are running a shell game to obscure who’s paying for an Iowa State Patrol deployment to Texas. Iowa taxpayers are likely to be on the hook.

At the request of the governors of Texas and Arizona, Reynolds announced last month she would send state troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border amid a reported surge in illegal crossings. It’s believed to be the first time state police from Iowa have been sent on an out-of-state mission.

The officers will receive pay and there are additional expenses for travel and lodging. Texas has spent $3.5 billion sending its own state police to the border on various missions since 2014, according to Texas Monthly. The total cost of Iowa’s trip is unknown. So, who’s paying for it?

The border governors asked responding states to “absorb the associated costs with the mission.” Documents signed by Iowa officials state “Iowa is donating this resource” and their counterparts in Texas wrote “no cost to Texas.”

It appears that Iowans will foot the full bill, but the governor’s staff is reluctant to admit it. Her spokesman said Texas might end up covering some of the cost, the Associated Press reported. That seems like wishful thinking at best, or willful deception at worst.