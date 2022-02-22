OTHER VOICES: Iowa tenants need and deserve greater protections

All Iowans deserve housing where they are treated as valued neighbors, not as means for securing handouts of public money.

Nobody would claim it’s easy for residential tenants to challenge unfair treatment from their landlords. But reporting by Lee Rood, the Register’s Reader’s Watchdog, has uncovered some egregious problems that call out for better answers than what the players involved have offered to date.

The cases involve especially vulnerable Iowans and taxpayer money, which makes government intervention in private landlord-tenant relationships easier to countenance.

Rood investigated complaints about Candle Ridge Apartments in Winterset late last year. In the course of her reporting — and particularly after the column was published in early January — she learned that people across the state, not just at Candle Ridge, were having trouble with Truverse Management, a Spencer firm that manages a few dozen apartment complexes for low-income and disabled Iowans.

The grievances were varied: Unanswered calls for appliance repairs. No response to pest infestations in a disabled resident’s unit. Eviction notices that mispresent state law. False accusations of unpaid rent, plus checks and money orders not redeemed for weeks. An air conditioner that sat broken through a sweltering summer — and then the person who repaired it splattered sludge inside a wheelchair user’s apartment.

The residents’ stories suggest that one of the few tasks Truverse carries out reliably is sending notices of rent increases, including illegal rent increases (the law permits only one increase per year).

Owners and managers are required to do better. Iowa law requires landlords to maintain “fit premises.” But they aren’t the only ones with responsibility. State agencies oversee tax credits for the types of complexes that Truverse runs, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides millions of dollars in subsidies. Federal rules require that government agencies inspect properties at least every three years and ensure they are being operated reasonably.

Truverse’s president, Brad Carlson, is an investor in federally backed tax credit projects, which results in a lower income tax liability. Several residents who have been in their apartments for years told Rood that things got worse after Truverse took over management. Some of their maintenance problems have been resolved in recent weeks, in some cases after the Register started asking Carlson questions.

Carlson acknowledged some problems but attributed them to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rood interviewed former employees, contractors and tenants and reviewed court records that described shrinking payroll, unpaid bills and reduced maintenance during the past two years.

When residents and their families didn’t get results from conversations with Carlson and other management company officials, their next move wasn’t clear, because of the hodgepodge of agencies with at least some fingers involved in the projects. Moving out is not a realistic option for many residents, at least not in a swift fashion.

The government agencies might say, accurately, that they are not directly responsible for operating the complexes, only for helping finance them. (USDA Rural Development and its manager, former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, declined Rood’s interview request.)

But the result — with relatives and residents guessing at who might be able or willing to help them — can’t be acceptable.

An Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Economic Development Authority spokeswoman described some planned adjustments to inspection protocols that could help. More responsiveness to complaints would be welcome.

We recommend two steps to bring attention to problems more quickly and create a clearer path for residents to get them resolved:

For apartments where the government is paying part of the rent each month, conduct annual inspections. Even that will help only so much if managers treat the window between inspections as a maintenance-optional period.

And second, when residents move in, give them one phone number and email address they can use to start the process of getting assistance with rent confusion, maintenance matters and whatever else.

Who should be on the other end of the call? Even Iowa Legal Aid and the state Attorney General’s Office have said they need time to figure out the next best steps, so imagine how the nonlawyer tenants feel. In the interest of pushing for a resolution, we’ll take a stab at this: State lawmakers should make a small appropriation increase to beef up the state ombudsman’s office. Its employees are skilled at dissecting bureaucratic barriers but can tackle only a selection of worthy dissections with current staffing.

All Iowans deserve housing where they are treated as valued neighbors. When landlords seem to see them instead as a means for securing handouts of public money, residents should at least be able to talk to somebody with the ability to help.

