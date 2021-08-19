OTHER VOICES: Iowans are left in the dark without timely COVID data

According to data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health late Wednesday, Iowa recorded 4,872 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 4. Hospitalizations jumped from 214 a week ago to 355, and 103 patients are in ICUs, up from 61 last week. The number of total pandemic deaths recorded in Iowa has now surpassed 6,200.

These are numbers going in the wrong direction. The more contagious delta variant of the virus is spreading in our communities. Vaccination is the best defense against serious illness.

And yet, the health department also reports that it anticipates throwing away more than 200,000 vaccine doses set to expire. Although nearly 60 percent of eligible Iowans are fully vaccinated, vaccinations have lagged far below that number in many counties, particularly in rural areas. Early high demand for vaccines has stalled.

Amid these troubling developments, Gov. Kim Reynolds and her administration seem to be operating in an alternate reality, one where she has led us through a pandemic that has largely ended.