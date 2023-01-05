 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OTHER VOICES: Iowans entrusted Republicans with the House majority and we will deliver

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra

Jan. 3 marked the beginning of the 118th Congress and our new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Across our nation, more than 54 million Americans entrusted Republicans with their confidence and their vote.

Now, they rightfully expect us to deliver conservative victories for our country and our communities. As I begin my second term representing Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, I am committed to solving the major crises facing our nation and getting our country back on track.

First, we need to end wasteful spending and balance our federal budget to combat inflation. For too long, we have ignored the serious threat our $31 trillion debt poses not only to our economic and national security, but also the wellbeing of our families and the vitality of our rural main streets. In just the last two years, President Biden and the Democrats added $6 trillion to our federal credit card, leaving Iowa families to pay the bill while prices for gas and groceries skyrocketed.

Knowing the future ramifications of the Democrats’ reckless spending agenda, I proudly voted against their Build Back Better Act, which proposed $3.5 trillion in new spending, their American Rescue Plan, which failed to rescue our economy from a recession, their Inflation Reduction Act, which failed to reduce inflation, and their $1.7 trillion government funding package, which continues Congress’s sorry tradition of waste.

As a strong, fiscal conservative, I will continue to protect Iowa taxpayers and bring fiscal responsibility back to Washington.

Second, we need to write and pass a strong, comprehensive Farm Bill that benefits our famers, producers, and rural communities who are the breadbasket to the world.

Over the last year, I have met with our farmers, energy producers, and other agricultural organizations to hear their concerns and include their priorities. From my conversations, our producers want fairness and transparency in the cattle market – which my Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act with Sen. Grassley will achieve – greater access to foreign markets for their products, and solutions to the supply chain bottlenecks that prevent their goods from reaching market.

With these priorities in mind, I will continue to work to increase biofuels production in Iowa to lower gas prices, protect crop insurance, ease burdensome WOTUS red tape, maintain like-kind exchange and step-up in basis, and create a reliable safety net for our producers and their families.

Third, it’s past time we secure our southern border and prosecute dangerous criminals who smuggle fentanyl and other drugs into our communities. While President Biden has willfully ignored this crisis, more than 5.5 million illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border, overwhelming our brave border patrol agents and threatening our national sovereignty.

Sadly, we have also lost dear members of our communities to the border crisis. Nearly seven years ago, an illegal immigrant who was driving while drunk struck and killed 21-year-old Sarah Root. Instead of being prosecuted for his crimes, he was released from custody and never seen again. That’s why I’m advocating for Sarah’s Law to hold illegal immigrants accountable for their actions and swiftly detain and punish those who break our laws.

In addition to this legislation, I will work to finish the border wall and keep Title 42 in place to prevent an unmanageable influx of unvetted illegal immigrants into our country.

In the 118th Congress, Republicans will deliver on our Commitment to America. From holding the Biden Administration accountable for their disastrous agenda to fighting back against the Chinese Communist Party, our bold vision will ensure that America remains the strongest, most prosperous, and most capable nation on the planet.

As your voice in Congress, I promise that I will continue to advance our shared priorities and Iowa values through sound, conservative policy that benefits our families, farmers, small businesses, rural main streets, and country as a whole.

Randy Feenstra, a Republican, represents Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

