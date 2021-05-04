OTHER VOICES: Is there a way to bridge Congress' $1.43 trillion infrastructure gulf

The Republican response to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan strips away a lot of bells and whistles while focusing entirely on traditional infrastructure, yet a $1.43 trillion gulf remains to be bridged between the two sides. The nation has grown far too comfortable throwing around trillion-dollar plans to fix whatever is wrong as politicians avoid the truth that the federal money spigot has run dry. Multitrillion-dollar emergency spending for the pandemic was understandable, but it’s time to get real about what the nation actually can accomplish with the extremely limited financial resources at hand.

Biden’s plan goes far beyond repairing dilapidated bridges and rebuilding highways. Despite the need to address underfunding for in-home care, it’s disingenuous to label this as an infrastructure problem deserving of a $400 billion outlay. Affordable housing would receive $213 billion. Another $25 billion would help child care facilities. Those sectors absolutely need financial infusions, but a massive infrastructure package isn’t the place for them.

Besides, when such massive expenditures become the norm, the likelihood increases for tens of billions of dollars to be lost through waste, fraud and abuse — billions the federal government simply doesn’t have.