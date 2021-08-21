OTHER VOICES: It’s time for Reynolds to lead, follow, or get out of the way

I love the old sign and now the new meme, “Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way.” It’s really short hand for what President Biden recently said to a few governors, like Iowa’s own Kim Reynolds, who won’t allow local leaders to make COVID-19 safety decisions. Biden said, "I say to these governors, please help, but if you aren't going to help at least get out of the way. The people are trying to do the right thing.”
While most Iowans were asleep, the majority party in the Iowa Legislature rammed through a ban on mask mandates in schools, and Reynolds rushed to make it law in an unprecedented midnight signing ceremony.
The loud minority cheered, and other unsuspecting parents awoke to an Iowa where kids might not be safe starting school. Yes, parents can voluntarily have their children mask, but teachers won’t be able to enforce kids keeping it on, and we now understand, masks work best when everyone complies.
But that wasn’t the only law passed that robbed schools of protection. Another law makes it illegal to require parents to show their children over 12 are vaccinated against COVID-19. So, to enroll in public school, “Children currently must be immunized against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, rubella, and hepatitis B, unless a religious or medical exemption is provided.”
Clearly, past state leaders stepped up and protected our children, but this governor and her party refuse to provide that same leadership and won’t let school leaders fill the vacuum. At the same time, some private businesses have decided it’s in their best bottom-line interest to mandate vaccines to have a safe place for workers and customers, but schools aren’t allowed the same freedom to decide. Ironic, don’t you think?
Both legislative decisions were made when Delta was just an airline and a dental plan, but not a new variant to an old pandemic. Medical science is not a static set of facts that never change. If it was, we’d all have prescriptions for leeches instead of medicine. Thankfully medical science changes as research evolves. Shouldn’t we expect our political leaders to do the same?
Iowa’s Legislature and governor are a little like the guy who drives his car in the lake and drowns because he relies on an outdated GPS system in his car. He won’t stop even though the new research is right before his eyes.
So, what should happen now?
Parents, educators, and school boards should forcefully lobby the legislators and governor to look at the new data and reconsider old decisions. If they won’t budge, school boards could ignore the laws and see if any court is willing to punish other elected officials for doing the right thing. But I understand, that may be a long walk off a short pier.
Short of that, every school board should strongly encourage parents to get eligible kids vaccinated and encourage parents to talk to kids about wearing a mask and keeping it on. Administrators should stop just short of requiring educators to do the same.
I know educators will do the right thing and get vaccinated. Even if they don’t think they need protection, the kids in their classes do. We want to be done with the virus. But it’s not done with us.
I’ve been a union guy all my adult life, and so naturally I’m not a big fan of management rights. But in this case, I believe management should have a legal right to require vaccination for all employees. Let’s “Lead, Follow, or Get out of the Way,” to protect our kids.
Bruce Lear, who lives in Sioux City, retired after 38 years of being connected to public schools. He was a teacher for 11 years, and a regional director for Iowa State Education Association for 27 years until retirement.