OTHER VOICES: It’s time for Reynolds to lead, follow, or get out of the way

I love the old sign and now the new meme, “Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way.” It’s really short hand for what President Biden recently said to a few governors, like Iowa’s own Kim Reynolds, who won’t allow local leaders to make COVID-19 safety decisions. Biden said, "I say to these governors, please help, but if you aren't going to help at least get out of the way. The people are trying to do the right thing.”

While most Iowans were asleep, the majority party in the Iowa Legislature rammed through a ban on mask mandates in schools, and Reynolds rushed to make it law in an unprecedented midnight signing ceremony.

The loud minority cheered, and other unsuspecting parents awoke to an Iowa where kids might not be safe starting school. Yes, parents can voluntarily have their children mask, but teachers won’t be able to enforce kids keeping it on, and we now understand, masks work best when everyone complies.

But that wasn’t the only law passed that robbed schools of protection. Another law makes it illegal to require parents to show their children over 12 are vaccinated against COVID-19. So, to enroll in public school, “Children currently must be immunized against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, measles, rubella, and hepatitis B, unless a religious or medical exemption is provided.”