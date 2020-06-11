OTHER VOICES: It's time to make changes together

When asked why does the fight continue, why does inequity remain? The answers are because we, as a country, have failed to see that injustice runs rampant. We have failed to start the race over – or at least acknowledge that is an unfair race. The protests that are happening across this country, are a demand to start the race of criminal justice over. Reset the runners and begin a new race, with equality.

Some will say we do have equality. To those I would ask you to thoughtfully consider the following: Why did four officers respond to a call of a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis? Was it because the accused was a black man? Why are reports of missing or murdered women of color not covered in the media with the same zeal as white women? Why have countless white people called police to report black people doing everyday things (Lolade Siyonbola napping on a couch in her Yale University dorm; D’Arreion Toles returning to his apartment after work; Reggie Fields cutting grass in a white neighborhood; and so many more)?