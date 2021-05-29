OTHER VOICES: It's time to stop snickering about UFOs and figure out what pilots keep seeing

A New York Times report in 2017 revealed that the military has, in fact, been gathering data for years from pilots who have reported unexplainable encounters with aircraft seemingly far more advanced than anything the U.S. has. A recent report by CBS’ “60 Minutes” picked up and expanded upon that thread, with additional video footage in which military pilots can be heard gasping and speculating as they track objects moving in ways the laws of physics can’t account for. The Pentagon has formally acknowledged that the tapes are real. Most shocking is the revelation that the sightings, often in restricted airspace, are relatively common.

The military is days away from having to lay the rest of its cards on the table, by order of Congress. The $2.3 trillion government funding package signed into law last December contains a mandate for U.S. intelligence agencies to report to Congress by June all they know about these unexplained phenomena. If there’s a secret hangar in the Nevada desert with the frozen bodies of extraterrestrial pilots in storage, this is where it has to be acknowledged.

No serious people are expecting that, but given the stunning nature of the footage released so far, explanations are needed — and if the sightings are indeed unexplainable, that opens a whole new and very necessary conversation. Whether it’s aliens or Russians, America needs to know what’s going on up there.

