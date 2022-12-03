 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
OTHER VOICES

OTHER VOICES: Keeping our trains on track

  • 0
Republican Dusty Johnson wins 3rd House term in South Dakota

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., speaks during a news conference on Dec. 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Johnson won reelection Tuesday. 

 Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press, file

Fifty-four tons. That’s how much each American requires of goods shipped by freight each year.

This week as we approached the end of yet another extension to avert a strike by rail workers, the threat of canceled shipments was staring our nation in the face.

Let me be clear, no one benefits from a rail strike. It’s not just Christmas presents on those cars, it’s ethanol and fertilizer – this stuff can’t sit around while parties argue over contract terms. These products are hazardous and regulated to ensure safe transportation. Shipments like these were going to be canceled as early as Dec. 5, disrupting supply chains from east to west. Not only that, but our freight system carries products that generate electricity and clean our water. Without food, without clean water, and without necessary goods to produce energy, our economy faced huge risk.

People are also reading…

While shutting down our freight system is never an optimal scenario, this was possibly the least opportune time for a rail strike. Mississippi River water levels are historically low, causing barges to be canceled or rerouted. We have a shortage of truck drivers and diesel fuel, not to mention high energy costs across the board. Twenty-eight percent of our freight is moved by rail. We don’t have sufficient alternative infrastructure systems to carry the weight of a stalled rail system.

Fully shutting down this part of our supply chain would cost our economy up to $2 billion per day, raise inflation, disrupt 7 million travelers per day, and create waves of disruption across almost every aspect of life.

It’s embarrassing we reached the point where Congress had to intervene – the unions and rails have had years to come to an agreement. I voted in favor of a bill to resolve this dispute, keeping the trains on the tracks because ultimately, this isn’t just a contract issue, it’s an issue of national security.

Dusty Johnson is a Republican congressman from South Dakota.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: It is a privilege to have a good mother-in-law

Column: It is a privilege to have a good mother-in-law

Our relationship is completely opposite of the widely recognized antagonistic mother-in-law/daughter-in-law association. We talk. A lot. Discussions include our past, present, and future. She reveals what it’s like to be the only member left of a generation and to not have anyone who can answer questions about the past.

MINI: Practice compassion

MINI: Practice compassion

THE MINI: During the holiday season, remember you're not the only person a clerk has had to deal with. Practice compassion and realize you, to…

Column: Grief as a form of thanksgiving

Column: Grief as a form of thanksgiving

The fact that one grieves the loss of a family member, or a close friend is a reflection of how much that person meant to those who are grieving. What would really be sad would be if the loss were a matter of indifference, devoid of any sense of thankfulness.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News