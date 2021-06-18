OTHER VOICES: Keystone XL pipeline's time came and went

There was a time when the Keystone XL pipeline, which was officially declared dead and laid to rest last week after more than a decade of legal wangling, made perfect sense.

In fact, when it first came to our attention sometime in 2009, this editorial board was in favor of it. It supported the project because of the safety of pipelines relative to other forms of transporting oil, such as rail, and the construction jobs it promised to bring.

That was at a time when America was digging itself out of the Great Recession. Jobs -- any jobs -- were considered a good thing, as were the easement payments landowners would have received to subsidize their income at a time when their farms were struggling.

A dozen years later, we've done an about face. We support doing away with the pipeline because our world today is a far different place than it was back then and continued delays made the pipeline increasingly less feasible.