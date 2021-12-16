OTHER VOICES: Kristi Noem's ‘prayer’ plan: What it is and isn’t

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s draft legislation, announced Monday, to “restore protection for prayer in schools” — as the headline of the press release declares — is probably more notable for what it doesn’t say than for what it proclaims.

In fact, if you read the legislation without noticing the headline (“Gov. Noem Announces Bill to Restore Protections for Prayer in Schools”) that went with it, it might be hard to determine why what’s being proposed is even necessary.

The legislation argues that teachers and students are “best served by a moment of silence at the start of every school day.” Therefore, it authorizes schools to have a moment of silence “for up to one minute,” during which time students and teachers may engage “in voluntary prayer, reflection, meditation or other quiet, respectful activity.” It adds that “no school employee may dictate the action to be taken by students or teachers during the moment of silence.” Finally, to make sure the intent is clear (or sufficiently vague), the legislation states that “(n)othing in this Act shall be construed to permit schools to conduct the moment of silence as a religious exercise.”

One might argue, as many have always done, that students are already silently praying in schools, such as before tests. As such, setting aside one minute for this — or for quiet contemplation or (this being the 21st century) for students to silently look at their phones or whatever else they may choose to do — doesn’t exactly tear down the First Amendment wall between church and state. According to the Forum News Service, even the American Civil Liberties Union, a longtime sentinel of the church-state divide, does not see anything particularly objectionable in the legislation, at least at this juncture.

The proposal does not mandate prayer, espouse religious instruction or seek to “put God in the classroom.” It doesn’t appear to be a threat to any religious liberties, for it doesn’t condone or impose any religious views. In fact, the one thing it DOES make clear is that it isn’t designed for that purpose. It just requires schools to give teachers and students one minute of time each day for … whatever.

However, there’s that headline — an introductory pronouncement declaring something that otherwise isn’t spelled out so definitely in the text of the legislation. The headline suggests that this proposal will be trumpeted as something far more politically useful in the days ahead. The headline is the most provocative piece in this release, for it attempts to shape your perception of what is to follow, which really isn’t all that much.

That makes this legislation worth following this winter. If lawmakers decide to attach more to it, to make it more assertive and/or to give it a broader and more specific purpose, it could become a major problem, not to mention a cultural wedge.

As it reads now, it’s an innocuous proposal. Hopefully, it stays that way.

