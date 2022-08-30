OTHER VOICES: Labor Day 2022: Making the American dream possible for all workers

The unofficial end to summer, Labor Day is a holiday that celebrates nostalgia and newness; working and vacationing; and the end of hot weather and the start of a countdown to cooler temperatures.

Some families will attend parades or community celebrations, or head to the beach or do some back-to-school shopping.

For others, though, Labor Day is just another day at work – that brings hope that some extra hours or overtime pay might help make ends meet for one more month.

Through my work with the U.S. Department of Labor, I feel a deep connection to, and responsibility for, all workers. At the department we’re committed to empowering all workers morning, noon and night. Together with unions, employers, state and federal partners and advocates at every level, we are working to make it possible for all workers – including right here in Sioux City, Iowa – to achieve the American dream, and that through hard work, you can care for your family and reach your goals.

Since joining the department in January 2021, I’ve led the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs to help support federal employees, longshore and harbor workers, nuclear energy workers, and coal miners sickened or injured on the job, and their families.

In the past 20 months, we have used American Rescue Plan funds to add about 280 claims examiners to improves our ability to serve federal workers injured or sickened on the job. We also provided more than $56 million in total compensation benefits to pay more than 95,000 COVID-19 related claims filed by federal employees and created a task force to handle claims from first responders and other federal employees related to the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. We’ve also made policy changes to better serve federal firefighters with certain occupational diseases including several cancers and heart and lung conditions.

But that’s not all.

In 2021, our Energy Employees' Occupational Illness Compensation program served nearly 17,800 former and current workers who helped build America’s nuclear weapons arsenal and paid about $1.7 billion in total compensation, while our Coal Mine Workers’ Compensation program served more than 30,000 coal miners with Black Lung disease and their families and paid nearly $200 million in total compensation to those who help fuel America’s communities.

The department firmly believes that good jobs must include workers’ compensation benefits that promote economic security for workers and their families and access to a safe and healthy workplace. No workplace injury or illness should leave an American worker or their family at risk of falling into poverty, and OWCP is determined to improve our customer experience, strengthen delivery of essential services and advance equity for workers injured or sickened on the job.

And that’s just ONE agency in the Labor Department.

Like all of the department’s agencies, we are focused on worker empowerment and the inherent dignity of work: the basis of the Good Jobs Initiative announced by Secretary Marty Walsh earlier this year. The initiative seeks to improve equity, inclusion and belonging so that all workers can set and achieve their own goals for employment.

Across the department, we remain motivated, because we know our work is important. It touches lives. It affects families. It improves communities.

So, this Labor Day, whether you’re working or enjoying a day off, you can rest assured that EVERY DAY, Department of Labor employees are committed to making the American Dream possible for workers in cities and towns across the country – including my adopted the one I call “home.”

Christopher J. Godfrey is the director for Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs at the U.S. Department of Labor, and a former Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner. Sioux City is his hometown.