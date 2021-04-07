OTHER VOICES: Learning poverty will linger after virus

Knowledge lost by students over the pause in classes during June and July has a name – “summer slide.”

Time and again, studies have found that students indeed lost some of what they’d learned over the span of less than three months without regular classes.

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, the collateral damage – and time away from the physical classroom – is much longer for many students. Researchers have named this trend “learning poverty,” but the long-term ramifications of it aren’t yet known, largely because some students have yet to return to school.

Depending on their individual circumstances, K-12 students have lost somewhere between a few months and more than a year (and counting) of in-person school, which includes both the academic and social growth that take place within their walls. And, like so many other effects of COVID-19, the full impact of learning poverty is unknown – but will be greater if we don’t act upon it sooner.

Again, it’s still very early. But the preliminary data at Lincoln Public Schools illustrates the challenge ahead.