OTHER VOICES: Let’s fix the leaky boat before it sinks

There’s an old folk tale about a fisherman with a hole in his boat. He knew about the hole, but he refused to take the time and money to plug it. He just kept fishing and bailing water hoping to keep his boat afloat. But one day, the hole just got too big, and the boat and the fisherman sunk.

That’s the situation schools across Iowa find themselves in regarding both the teacher and substitute shortage. The hole needs to be fixed before it gets too big and the boat sinks.

Many school boards, like Sioux City, have done the right thing by taking some dramatic steps to patch the leaky boat, but now there’s a storm on the horizon that could send the newly patched boat to the bottom, unless the Iowa Department of Education gets its act together quickly.

Even though school boards are desperate for substitutes and to hire potential early, full-time, teacher graduates, every new teacher and substitute must pass a background check done by the Iowa Department of Education before being allowed to teach. I certainly have no problem with that requirement, but in the past, these background checks took only a week or two to complete.

Now, according to the Iowa Education Department, there is a two-month backlog for receiving approval. This creates a bottleneck for both substitutes and for new, full-time, teachers. So, during an unprecedented teacher shortage, even if qualified candidates are found they can’t start teaching for two months or more.

This also obviously creates hardships for those wanting to teach or substitute immediately. It leaves them without income and no doubt looking for other employment opportunities. Iowa simply needs to do better.

Immediate steps need to be taken to expedite these background checks without short changing their accuracy. The Iowa Department of Education needs to be allocated emergency resources by the Governor to get this process done in a timelier manner.

Locally school boards have been stepping up to make some needed changes. For example, here is what the Sioux City Community Board of Directors has done in an attempt to increase the substitute pool by a 100 or more. Now, it’s time for the state to do its job.

• Hire a full-time person to recruit and retain substitutes.

• Increase all three of the substitute pay tiers effective January 2, 2022. The first tier would increase by $25 per day to $140 per day. Substitutes working 21 to 50 days will increase by $45 a day to $180 per day, and substitutes working 51 days or longer will increase by $30 a day to $210 a day.

• Retired Sioux City school teachers will begin on the third tier if they agree to substitute for any number of days.

• A $100 bonus will be earned by substitutes after 10 consecutive days subbing,

• Employees of the school district who refer a substitute, who works for 10 consecutive days will also earn a $100 bonus.

• The district will hire full time substitutes for each attendance center.

• Administrators will be required to substitute a few days a month.

• The human resources will aggressively recruit early teacher graduates from local colleges and universities.

During this teacher and substitute shortage, there is a symbiotic relationship between school boards and the state. Both have to do their jobs to solve the problem. Let’s work together to keep this valuable boat from sinking.

Bruce Lear, who lives in Sioux City, retired after 38 years of being connected to public schools. He was a teacher for 11 years, and a regional director for the Iowa State Education Association for 27 years.

