OTHER VOICES: Let’s take pride in Iowa public schools again

When I was teaching in the 1980’s, the Iowa State Education Association motto was, “Take Pride in Iowa Schools.” It worked because it was true. Iowa took pride in its schools.

But that was then; this is now.

Then, both Republicans and Democrats understood Iowa didn’t have beautiful mountains, pristine beaches, or magnificent tourist attractions. We had high performing schools needing protection and nurturing. Each party had different philosophies behind its approach, but in the end, political leaders wanted schools to help communities thrive. Yes, there was conflict, and partisan fighting, but they found the middle, where most Iowans lived politically.

Now, the old proverb, “Pride comes before the fall,” is true and has a new political twist.

We have GOP majorities in both chambers and a governor who chokes out pride by pandering to a loud, and extreme base intent on attacking what once we proudly held as a true Iowa value. When was the last time you heard the governor or the leadership of the Legislature, promote Iowa public schools? The silence is both defining and deafening.

That’s not to say educators in communities across Iowa aren’t stepping up despite repeated attacks. They are. If legislators from both parties would step inside a public school, they’d see that classrooms are still four walls, where miracles are made. But how long will educators endure the noise from Des Moines drowning out the magic of the classroom? In the words of one teacher, "It’s getting harder and harder to survive."

The governor and her minions in the Iowa Senate and House are pandering and pretending instead of leading. Iowa’s public education tradition of excellence is crumbling. it’s time for parents, educators, and community leaders to sound the alarm, because the upcoming session of the Legislature promises more of the same.

Recently, Gov. Reynolds announced her support of Legislation in the name of transparency allowing parents more information about books in the school library and curriculum. But her plan isn’t about transparency.

It’s about pandering to a small group of loud parents wanting to remake public school curriculums to fit their own political agenda. Imagine for a minute how the Governor’s proposal would really work. One student’s parents think the Catcher in the Rye is a seminal piece of literature. Another student’s parents, think it’s pornography. Does the school listen to the parents who shout the loudest or do they teach what prepares all students?

Without this new law, parents can visit their child’s school anytime they choose. Also, last time I looked, the library card catalog isn’t locked. Currently, most public schools have board policies allowing parents to object to library material. Gov. Reynold knows this or at least should. In addition, parents already have a say in the management of public schools. It’s called a local school board election.

Her proposal is really a solution in search of a problem.

The purpose of a public school is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It’s to teach them what society needs them to know. Parents are not the customer of the public school. They are partners in their child’s education.

Clearly, parents should be involved in their child’s education. They should attend parent teacher conferences, help with homework, read to their children and reenforce learning that is lifelong. Parents should not dictate what books should be available. It’s an educator’s job to find age-appropriate books to help students learn.

Iowans still want leaders to take pride in Iowa schools through positive actions, not pandering attacks. Let’s make that happen before it’s too late.

Bruce Lear, who lives in Sioux City, has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for 11 years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association regional director for 27 years until retiring.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0