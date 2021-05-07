OTHER VOICES: Let’s try a little honey to raise COVID vaccination rates

When I was a kid and raging about how awful someone was, my Mom would say, "You catch more flies with honey than vinegar." Mom was right, even though I never thought so mid rage. The same is true when trying to catch those reluctant to vaccinate. It’s time to try some incentives.

In today’s hyper partisan environment, imagine what would happen if the government mandated the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend school or keep a job. The scream machine would kick in full volume, and It just wouldn’t work.

Also, even though kids are currently required to be vaccinated for other diseases to attend public school, and many jobs require physicals, including drug tests, to be hired and to keep employment, today’s politicians don’t have the will to use a vinegar approach. But what about using a little honey to provide incentives for the reluctant?

If we’re ever going to travel safely mask less farther than our backyards, we need about 70% or more Americans vaccinated, and so far, we have less than 35%. At that rate, this country may never reach herd immunity.

I’m not sure why there is hesitancy to take a vaccine that has proven to save lives. It may be caused by fear of side effects, or mistrust in government, or sheer vaccination lunacy, but the only way to return to normal is to vaccinate are way back.