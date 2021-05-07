OTHER VOICES: Let’s try a little honey to raise COVID vaccination rates

When I was a kid and raging about how awful someone was, my Mom would say, "You catch more flies with honey than vinegar." Mom was right, even though I never thought so mid rage. The same is true when trying to catch those reluctant to vaccinate. It’s time to try some incentives.
In today’s hyper partisan environment, imagine what would happen if the government mandated the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend school or keep a job. The scream machine would kick in full volume, and It just wouldn’t work.
Also, even though kids are currently required to be vaccinated for other diseases to attend public school, and many jobs require physicals, including drug tests, to be hired and to keep employment, today’s politicians don’t have the will to use a vinegar approach. But what about using a little honey to provide incentives for the reluctant?
If we’re ever going to travel safely mask less farther than our backyards, we need about 70% or more Americans vaccinated, and so far, we have less than 35%. At that rate, this country may never reach herd immunity.
I’m not sure why there is hesitancy to take a vaccine that has proven to save lives. It may be caused by fear of side effects, or mistrust in government, or sheer vaccination lunacy, but the only way to return to normal is to vaccinate are way back.
In another article, I suggested Iowa use the estimated $1.2 billion yet to be spent in CARES money on $500 tax credits for everyone who chooses to be vaccinated. I still think this is a good idea, but I also know one type of incentive doesn’t fit all, and critics say it’s using the tax code for social engineering.
It is, and it’s been done since there was a tax code.
For example, we provide a tax incentive for people to have children or to own their own home through tax deductions. We give parents and grandparents state tax breaks for saving for children or grandchildren’s college through 529 plans, and there are many more examples.
But tax credits may not be immediate enough since taxes for this year have already been filed. They also may not appeal to young people who comprise a healthy chunk of the reluctant. So, in addition to tax credits, here is another incentive approach.
As the summer begins, every town has some type of outdoor festival, and there is huge pent-up, pandemic demand, so attendance will be high. I’d suggest having the Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccine available for large summer events and provide an incentive for anyone who will take the shot.
For example, in Sioux City, Saturday in the Park will be huge. Using a small portion of the CARES money, the state could host a vaccination site right beside the place where people buy beverage tickets. Those un-vaccinated, who agree to take the one-shot protocol would receive $25 in beverage tickets as an incentive.
It’s bribery, but it’s bribery to save the country.
Obviously, there would need to be medical supervision and those vaccinated would need to wait the required 15 minutes before beginning to party, but this would increase the vaccination rate.
Other cities have similar events and could provide other incentives. It may be something other than beverages, but it should be something people want and will take action to get.
We can sit around and wait until all of the hesitancy fades away, or we can speed the process by using some honey.
Bruce Lear, lives in Sioux City, and retired after 38 years of being connected to public schools. He was a teacher for 11 years, and a regional director for Iowa State Education Association for 27 years until retirement.