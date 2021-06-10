OTHER VOICES: LGBTQ Iowans won legislative battles in 2021, but threat of state-sponsored discrimination still looms

• Create religious exemption to anti-discrimination laws

What these bills all have in common is that none of them are responses to pressing issues. Instead, they reflect a small group of politically powerful social conservatives lashing out against imagined problems.

It is part of a national trend, with advocates calling 2021 the worst year in recent history for legislative action against gay and trans Americans.

So far this year, at least 17 anti-LGBTQ bills have been passed by state legislators and signed by governors, which is more than the last three years combined, Human Rights Campaign reported last month. More than 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced across the country this year.

Lawmakers have taken particular interest in transgender athletes. More than 30 states have introduced bills to exclude them from competition, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. At least seven of those bills have passed so far this year.

That’s the issue Gov. Kim Reynolds pushed onto the agenda late in the legislative session. During a roundtable discussion with fellow GOP governors on Fox News in late April, Reynolds said legislators were “working on” a bill to ban trans girls from competing.