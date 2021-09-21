OTHER VOICES: Litigation could determine if voice-activated assistants are spying on us

Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant — systems that listen to human voice commands and carry out tasks — are being accused of abusing that technology by listening in when they’re not supposed to in order to gather marketing data. The companies generally deny it, but because they control this complex technology, the lawsuits now underway may be the only way to know whether it’s happening in some form. A federal judge in California last month made the right call in letting the litigation against Apple go forward.
Even in an era of amazing technological developments, voice-activated assistants stand out. Siri, Google, Alexa and other systems allow the user to simply say a “wake word” or phrase — “Alexa,” for example, or “Hey, Siri” — followed by specific voice commands. Depending on the system, it can play music, turn on lights or furnaces, or answer virtually any question imaginable, with the whole internet available to it. The technology is undeniably useful.
To function, the systems need the ability to listen in on the human voices around them. That technology, plaintiffs in multiple recent lawsuits allege, is being abused by the companies that offer the systems. They claim the systems have listened in when they weren’t supposed to, possibly because they detected a sound similar to the wake word. Further, they claim, the unexpected eavesdropping resulted in data-gathering that was used to market products to the unsuspecting humans whose voices were eavesdropped.
One user of Siri claims in litigation that the system overheard him talking with his doctor about a certain surgical treatment, and that he later started getting targeted advertisements for that treatment. Others claim private discussions of a range of other topics — sneakers, sunglasses, specific restaurants — triggered targeted ads for related products.
The allegations aren’t so far-fetched. Anyone who has spent much time browsing the internet knows the eerie feeling of being tracked and inundated with junk mail and junk calls offering deals on cars, shoes or bedding shortly after clicking on websites that sell cars, shoes or bedding. The companies that operate the voice-activated systems acknowledge that some snippets of conversation are recorded for human review, for purposes of improving responses. It’s not a far leap to wonder if those conversations are also being used for something else.
If so, that’s a cynical misuse of technology and a fundamental violation of privacy. People allow these systems into their homes to serve them, not to mine their private conversations for sales opportunities — and certainly not to have that private information sold to third-party contractors, which is among the allegations.
Any business that would spy on its own customers wouldn’t hesitate to lie to them about it. Therein lies the benefit of asking these questions not on the companies’ customer-service lines, but in court.