OTHER VOICES: Litigation could determine if voice-activated assistants are spying on us

Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant — systems that listen to human voice commands and carry out tasks — are being accused of abusing that technology by listening in when they’re not supposed to in order to gather marketing data. The companies generally deny it, but because they control this complex technology, the lawsuits now underway may be the only way to know whether it’s happening in some form. A federal judge in California last month made the right call in letting the litigation against Apple go forward.

Even in an era of amazing technological developments, voice-activated assistants stand out. Siri, Google, Alexa and other systems allow the user to simply say a “wake word” or phrase — “Alexa,” for example, or “Hey, Siri” — followed by specific voice commands. Depending on the system, it can play music, turn on lights or furnaces, or answer virtually any question imaginable, with the whole internet available to it. The technology is undeniably useful.