OTHER VOICES: Malcolm X is the right choice for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame

Omaha-born Malcolm X is one of the leading figures in America’s battle for civil rights, so it’s entirely fitting that a state commission has chosen him to be the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

The human rights activist, who was born in 1925 as Malcolm Little, had been nominated for the Hall of Fame at least twice before. Fifteen years ago, he was deemed too controversial.

But this year, commissioners voted 4 to 3 for him, then agreed to make the vote unanimous. He will be officially inducted in 2024 and his bust will be displayed along with 26 others in the State Capitol.

Malcolm X was known for his fiery oratory that helped deliver a message of self-sufficiency and independence for Black people.

Assassinated by a gunman 57 years ago, he continues to be viewed as a leading voice for equality and freedom. His life story of overcoming adversity has been widely read in “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.”

It’s true that Malcolm X’s time in Nebraska was short. His family moved when he was 18 months old because of threats from the Ku Klux Klan. Arguably, though, Nebraska had a profound effect on Malcolm X and his views precisely because of the reason for his brief time here.

The first chapter of his book begins with this sentence: “When my mother was pregnant with me, she told me later, a party of hooded Ku Klux Klan riders galloped up to our home in Omaha, Nebraska, one night.”

His birthsite sits on 17 acres in the heart of North Omaha and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It is maintained by the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, which has campaigned for him to be inducted in the state Hall of Fame.

Schmeeka Simpson, director of tours with the foundation, said in a World-Herald article about the vote that his induction is “an opportunity to show that Nebraska is a state that considers all men created equal.”

As our state motto says: “Equality before the law.”