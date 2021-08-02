OTHER VOICES: More bankrupted by medical debt

American health care is too expensive. Exhibit A is a new study of Americans’ medical debt published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. That debt is twice as large as had previously been estimated — $140 billion in collections as of June 2020, compared to an earlier estimate of $81 billion. And it disproportionately affects the dozen states like Missouri that have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

One out of six Americans, roughly 18% of the population, had medical debt being pursued by collectors during June 2020. Millions more owe medical debt that hasn’t yet been sent to collections, either because they are making payments or because they paid their medical debts with high interest credit cards.

In 2019, when much of that debt was incurred, Americans spent $3.8 trillion on health care, an average of $11,582 for every man, woman and child in the country. Add another $427 per person to that figure. That’s the population average medical debt in collections during June 2020.