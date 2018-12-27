Nebraska has strong vision for its roads.
Back in July, the Journal Star editorial board lauded state officials for years of planning that prompted a record $600 million budget for roads in this fiscal year.
That vision once again was on public display before two legislative committees last week, as Nebraska Department of Transportation Director Kyle Schneweis laid out the road forward during the annual State Highway Needs Assessment.
Schneweis pointed out that the state isn't able to fund everything it wants to do at its current pace; the projects he discussed averaged $625 million annually over a 20-year span. However, Nebraska's elected officials have demonstrated foresight by setting aside significant resources to tackle the never-ending work of improving and expanding infrastructure.
Legislative efforts such as the 2011 Build Nebraska Act sales tax earmark championed by then-Sen. Deb Fischer, a gradual fuel tax hike approved in 2014 over Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto and Ricketts' own Transportation Innovation Act from 2016, among others, have placed the state in a solid position going forward.
Take the item from Schneweis' presentation that generated the most buzz: the state's plan to expand to six lanes 17 miles of Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Seward.
The capital city's population boom has spilled across city limits and county lines. As such, the traffic between the communities - particularly during rush hour - has stressed the current four-lane setup. Additional funding mechanisms have helped make the needed project (which is estimated to cost $212 million in 2023 dollars) more attainable in a more timely fashion.
Or look at Lincoln's South Beltway, which was first proposed in the 1960s. More specific plans coalesced in the 1990s. But note that the $300 million project accelerated toward reality - with Schneweis telling lawmakers, "We're going to finally build the Lincoln South Beltway" - as more money became available for infrastructure at the state and local levels.
We're highlighting these Lincoln-area projects because of their proximity to a majority of our readers. But the 17 projects already funded by the Build Nebraska Act stretch from Nebraska City to Alliance. Countless other local efforts to fix deficient roads and bridges across the state were paid for at least in part by one of the other two bills.
Not every lane on the roughly 10,000 miles of highways and 3,500 bridges maintained by the state - especially given Nebraska's size - can be perfectly smooth within the budget constraints. Quality infrastructure is imperative for travel, commerce and safety in all corners of the Cornhusker State.
As such, an ambitious but attainable roadmap is required. More funding will be required to convert all of the state's goals into reality, but concerted efforts in recent years have closed the gap between needs and wants.