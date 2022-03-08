OTHER VOICES: Native mascot bill provides real solution

Native mascots for sports teams, at any level, are offensive. Far from honoring Native people, as their defenders have claimed, the mascots create stereotypes of Natives as primitive savages and encourage offensive fan behavior, like the “tomahawk chop” that is racist at its core.

For that reason, a movement to replace Native mascots has been underway for a couple decades, gradually getting, on the most visible, professional level, the Washington football team and Cleveland baseball team to drop their racist mascots.

That replacement process has slowly been occurring at Nebraska’s public schools, where some 22 schools still have Native mascots with such names as Warriors, Braves and Chieftains – mascots that diminish the self-esteem and aspirations of Native students and encourage racism and dressing up and “playing Indian” among non-Natives.

In addition to their disingenuous claim that the mascots were established decades ago to pay tribute to Native people, schools often try to excuse their failure to abandon Native mascots with a budgetary smokescreen.

Replacing logo-painted gymnasium floors, scoreboards, signs, uniforms, gear, like promotional T-shirts and letterhead costs money – money that isn’t available to schools operating under tight budgets.

That excuse would disappear with the passage of Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt’s LB1027. The bill, now pending before the Legislature’s Education Committee, would make schools that voluntarily replace their Native mascots eligible for grants of up to $200,000 to help offset the costs of discontinuing the mascots.

If all 22 schools received the maximum grant, the bill’s total cost to the state would be $4.4 million. In reality, the grants would likely come in under that amount as $200,000 appears to be more than enough to cover replacement of gym floors, scoreboards, etc.

In removing the cost barrier, the grants would further encourage schools that realize their mascots are hurtful to make the change and, wisely, serve as a first step to move every district to change their mascots.

If that incentive doesn’t bring along the 22 schools, the Legislature should, as Judi gaiashkibos, executive director the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, says, revisit the issue and require that the Native mascots be changed.

The Journal Star has long supported the removal of Native mascots and was one of the first media outlets in the country to stop using the Washington NFL team’s name in its coverage.

Passage of LB1027 would be the next step in the removal process in a state that takes its name from a Native word, honors Native people, like Chief Standing Bear and Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte and should no longer demean its original inhabitants with the use of mascots.

