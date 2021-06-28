OTHER VOICES: NCAA must step up and create uniform policies for athletes to share cash

The NCAA wants Congress to set rules. And we would all like Congress to be able to function, but in this case, the NCAA can’t get away with trying to pass the buck.

It would like to avoid further litigation, but that’s just not going to happen in modern America. So rather than waiting for a court ruling that could throw out current restrictions without setting new rules, setting up a hodgepodge of rules under various state laws and individual university policies, the NCAA must take responsibility.

The NCAA is considered likely, for the short term, to issue only broad guidelines and let schools police themselves and try to keep things in the “spirit” of the rules. Athletes may be able to go out and drum up their own side deals, but brand building is a lot of work.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is ahead of the game in terms of setting up a structure to help its athletes — which will become essential for schools that want to be competitive at a high level.

And that points to both the need for a uniform policy and potential downsides.