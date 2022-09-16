OTHER VOICES: Nebraska Coach Scott Frost's tenure ends with crash and cash

When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Nebraska Huskers' new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured.

Native son. National championship quarterback. Offensive genius. Fresh off an undefeated season at Central Florida. Frost was the hottest head coach prospect in the country, and he was coming home.

It would have been almost impossible to find a Nebraskan -- or a college football pundit -- who didn't think Frost was the answer to everything that ailed the Big Red.

It all looked so good on paper. And the Husker faithful had been through the wringer. After the legendary Tom Osborne, Frank Solich brought the pedigree. Bill Callahan brought the innovation. Bo Pelini brought the fire. Mike Riley brought the maturity. And Scott Frost was going to bring the wins.

Perhaps, in retrospect, it was fitting that his long-awaited first game -- against Akron -- was canceled by a thunderstorm. The next week, his first game became his first defeat, at the hands of Colorado, 33-28, a one-score loss, what became his signature move.

After it was only on his seventh try that Frost notched his first win as a Husker coach, a home win versus Minnesota.

There were flashes of competence amid the fumbles and frustration, but not enough to save his job. Frost is gone -- Nebraska's first midseason firing -- three games into his fifth year. He ends his Husker tenure at 16-31 with no bowl trips.

He walks away, though, with a $15 million buyout that would've been cut in half by waiting until Oct. 1. To be clear, it's not taxpayer or university money that's paying Frost $7.5 million not to coach against Oklahoma Saturday (the Huskers would be idle until Oct. 1, when they host Indiana).

Athletic Director Trev Alberts never publicly detailed the metrics he said he'd use to decide whether Frost would keep his job, but it's a safe bet losing to Georgia Southern didn't help.

A patient fanbase -- and some creativity and generosity -- kept the sellout streak alive. But Alberts sensed, rightly, that patience was wearing thin.

Frost leaves with a nice payday. There will be an exhaustive national search, but for now the program is in the deserving, capable and interim hands of Mickey Joseph, the first Black head coach of any sport at Nebraska. Alberts said he'd love to see Joseph grow into what the program needs for the long run.

Whoever gets hired by Alberts, it's certain the new coach won't seem like the slam dunk that Frost appeared to be. But, as the Husker faithful has learned, there are no sure things.