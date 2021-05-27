OTHER VOICES: Nebraska flag could use a makeover

Let's get this straight now. No one is suggesting changing the round seal on the state flag to something more football-shaped. Or swapping the hammer-wielding smith with a highway worker holding a SLOW sign.
But our state flag, which, like Florida, Idaho and New Hampshire, simply features the state seal, isn't so perfect that it doesn't deserve a little rethinking. Seventeen states feature centered circle shapes. And almost half of the 50 state flages use the same shade of blue as Nebraska for their backgrounds.
Maybe, it is time -- as Jack Sokolik, a UNL junior from Omaha argued in a story in Monday's Journal Star -- to freshen the look of the banner that represents our state so it delivers a clearer message of what Nebraska was, is and strives to become.
The original state seal was created by legislative action after Nebraska became a state on March 1, 1867. A cast iron press was used for almost 140 years before being retired by then-Secretary of State John Gale.
The crowded emblem packs a lot of history into a tight little circle -- a homestead, sheaves of grain and rows of corn representing agriculture; a steamship navigating the Missouri River and locomotive chugging toward the mountains to the west harken to the nation's westward movement and the smith; an apron-clad man with his sleeves rolled up plying his trade on an anvil captures the industry of the state. Hovering above it all is the state motto, "Equality before the law."
But waving in a stiff Nebraska wind, 20 or 50 or 80 feet up in the air, all that detail may be lost. And it's down right impossible to make out the words of the state motto, which say more about Nebraska at its best than any single image could.
So maybe it's time to give the artists and the vexillologists (studiers of flags, Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker told us) a shot at this. Dozens of possibilities have already been uploaded to a website dedicated to redesign of the Nebraska flag, Dunker wrote.
The state seal serves a legal purpose as stamp authenticating certain documents. In that use, its design works, the fine details easily readable by someone holding a proclamation or license at arm's length or closer.
But a new flag could make an even stronger statement about who we are. Elevate the profile of our state motto. Simplify the visual depiction of our heritage -- maybe with a single image, like California's bear, South Carolina's palmetto or Colorado's "C". Use color to reflect our vibrant landscape. And include a visual hint at what we aspire to be.
Nebraska deserves to stand out. We need a flag that helps us.