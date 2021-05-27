OTHER VOICES: Nebraska flag could use a makeover

Let's get this straight now. No one is suggesting changing the round seal on the state flag to something more football-shaped. Or swapping the hammer-wielding smith with a highway worker holding a SLOW sign.

But our state flag, which, like Florida, Idaho and New Hampshire, simply features the state seal, isn't so perfect that it doesn't deserve a little rethinking. Seventeen states feature centered circle shapes. And almost half of the 50 state flages use the same shade of blue as Nebraska for their backgrounds.

Maybe, it is time -- as Jack Sokolik, a UNL junior from Omaha argued in a story in Monday's Journal Star -- to freshen the look of the banner that represents our state so it delivers a clearer message of what Nebraska was, is and strives to become.

The original state seal was created by legislative action after Nebraska became a state on March 1, 1867. A cast iron press was used for almost 140 years before being retired by then-Secretary of State John Gale.