OTHER VOICES: Nebraska has a key obligation to maintain state park system for the long term

Nebraska’s state park system, marking its 100th year, is a tremendous public asset, offering great variety to visitors. The Game and Parks Commission works hard to meet strong demand from some 12 million visitors annually. It’s vital that Nebraska adequately fund our park network for the long term.

At Chadron State Park — the first of Nebraska’s 76 state parks, created in 1921 — visitors can enjoy the scenic Western landscapes on foot or horseback. At Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area deep in the Sandhills, join a Nebraska Star Party and gaze at the celestial canopy that stretches nightly overhead.

At massive Lake McConaughy, relax on the water, soak up sun on the beach, or fish for walleye, white bass or channel catfish. At Platte River State Park, hike through wooded bluffs along Decker Creek to the waterfall. At Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, the many options for fun include swimming at the family aquatic center, scaling the climbing wall or enjoying the wooded hills on a horseback ride. At Ponca State Park near Ponca, view the vistas along the Missouri River, and if you’re a birding fan, check out the impressive opportunities for spotting a wide array of avian visitors.

Those descriptions only scratch the surface of Nebraska’s state park offerings, border to border. But meeting strong public demand and keeping parks in appropriate condition involves tremendous work, sound planning and significant funding. Since 2014, Game and Parks has devoted $16 million to a wide range of improvements: campground refurbishing, safety repairs, building repairs, ADA-compliant restrooms and shower houses, and playground replacements.

Nebraska must maintain adequate funding for our park system for the long term. Because the parks are nearly 80% self-funded via lodging and camping fees, park permits and concessions, state officials must balance the need to raise revenue for necessary expenses against the need to keep fees affordable for the public. The debate is ongoing, and the choices often difficult. Still, the state mustn’t allow the parks to fall into subpar conditions. Plus, Game and Parks has a particular need to expand camping opportunities, since current demand well exceeds capacity.

The Legislature, which provides about 20% of funding for the park system, must remain attentive to this ongoing obligation. The private sector can help, too, through public-private partnerships.

Game and Parks rightly works to understand the public’s expectations, and the state is surveying park visitors this year on that score.

Nebraska now has a century of experience in managing its state parks. Let’s build on that positive legacy through appropriate planning and cooperation, to extend the benefits to future generations.