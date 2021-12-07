OTHER VOICES: Nebraska lawmakers must approve practical reforms of state contracting

COVID’s arrival in Nebraska in early 2020 turned our state on its ear and necessitated extraordinary responses. One of those was the Ricketts administration’s acceptance of a no-bid contract from Nomi Health, a Utah firm, to provide free COVID-19 testing across the state.

Given the situation, the administration’s action, which created the TestNebraska system, was warranted. Nebraska, like the country as a whole, had entered uncharted territory in deciding on the needed steps to confront the pandemic. Nomi offered the best opportunity for expedited testing under demanding, uncertain circumstances. So Nebraska’s turn toward Nomi was expedient.

As time unfolded, however, the administration wound up approving at least five no-bid contracts with Nomi since April 2020. Altogether, the contracts amounted to more than $69 million. Devoting a sum of that magnitude for that many contracts — without any competing bidder — raises concern.

Competitive bidding is part of sound government practice. Such an approach encourages efficiency and spurs would-be contractors to hone their proposals responsibly. It helps achieve the best services per taxpayer dollar. And it ensures public confidence that the bidding process best serves the taxpayer. A businessman such as Gov. Pete Ricketts no doubt has seen the value that competitive bidding provides in the private sector.

Nomi added to the concern by making a $20,000 donation to the Nebraska Republican Party. Such political contributions are legal, but Nomi’s action adds to the already considerable public cynicism that corporate contributions supposedly lead to favored treatment by government, especially when no-bid contracts are awarded.

The Utah company’s campaign donations raised similar concern in Florida this year. There, the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded the company $46 million in no-bid COVID-19 testing and vaccine work. Nomi afterward donated $100,000 in campaign contributions to DeSantis.

Nomi says it allocates such donations among both political parties. But the concern over favoritism in regard to no-bid contracts remains. Nebraska lawmakers next year should examine how state law can be tightened responsibly in regard to no-bid contracts.

This issue relates to Nebraska’s broader need for reform of its state contracting practices, on which we’ve spoken before. The Nebraska Legislature will have an important opportunity in its 2022 session to address to concerns stemming from the work of an investigative committee looking into the bid process for child welfare provider St. Francis Ministries. The Kansas-based nonprofit received approval for its $197 million proposal in 2019 despite underbidding its competitor by some 60%. St. Francis’s services for Douglas and Sarpy Counties quickly tumbled into financial distress, and the state had to bail it out with an emergency contract for $147 million.

Recommendations on state contracting reform by Kate High, a longtime staff member with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services now retired, deserve approval by the Legislature next year:

Adopt all or part of the American Bar Association’s Model Procurement Procedures. The ABA’s recommendations set up worthwhile criteria that promote equitable treatment for bidders.

Allow judicial review. Several of Nebraska’s neighboring states — Iowa, Missouri and Colorado — use this approach, by which losing bidders can appeal for court review of how the state handled the contracting process.

Prohibit “pay-to-play.” Is it any wonder that public suspicion is aroused when corporations or nonprofits that are competing for government contracts distribute significant political contributions among state officials?

State contracting can be a complex process, no question, but it’s vital for Nebraskans to have confidence in the system. Pragmatic reform next year can help promote public trust at the same time it provides needed accountability.

