OTHER VOICES: Nebraska makes a responsible start to casino regulation

Nebraska lawmakers faced considerable challenges this legislative session in deciding on the state’s regulations for horse racetrack casinos. That follow-up is needed in the wake of voter approval last fall of casino-related ballot measures.
The Legislature had to decide on appropriate safeguards to protect the public and carefully interpret the technical meaning of ballot language. Senators had to set limits on sports betting and decide on calls from the keno industry to be treated fairly.
On balance, lawmakers made sound decisions. The basic regulatory foundation is sound.
The Legislature set the tax on casino revenue at 20 percent. For fiscal 2022-23, a legislative fiscal analysis says, the tax could bring in an estimated $49 million, to distributed primarily for property tax relief, with a small percentage going to the state general fund, gambling addiction treatment and local government. At the same time, Nebraska has an obligation to fully fund gambling addiction treatment.
Under the new regulation, the state prohibits credit cards for casino betting, establishes a system for filing complaints and requires a background check for anyone applying to manage a gaming operation. State law now includes new criminal offenses such as cheating, manipulating slot machines and allowing underage people to gamble.
People will have to be 21, up from 19, to bet on horse races, to match the age limit at casinos. Individuals can voluntarily request that they be banned from casinos because of gambling addiction.
The 2020 ballot language contained the term “games of chance,” which technically — but significantly — meant that Nebraska voters last fall approved gaming that extends beyond conventional casino gambling. This voter decision required lawmakers to decide how to regulate sports betting. After considerable debate, they limited sports betting to designated areas at casinos and prohibited betting on high school youth sports, as well as on Nebraska college teams when they are playing in state. A State Racing and Gaming Commission will create additional regulations on sports betting.
The Nebraska keno industry pressed the Legislature during the session, saying that casinos would have unfair advantages by allowing keno gaming. Lawmakers initially approved a measure to allow people to play keno using electronic apps, as long as they were physically in a place where keno was allowed. But senators later removed that provision after Speaker Mike Hilgers said including it would imperil passage of the bill. The Nebraska Constitution requires 33 votes in the 49-member chamber to implement regulation from voter initiatives, and if the Legislature failed to reach that threshold, the state would be left without needed regulation as the casino sector began operation.
The state has made a responsible start, but as Nebraska gains experience in casino oversight, the state must be prepared to adjust its requirements to meet new developments. It will be an important, ongoing task. The work is just beginning.