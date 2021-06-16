OTHER VOICES: Nebraska makes a responsible start to casino regulation

The 2020 ballot language contained the term “games of chance,” which technically — but significantly — meant that Nebraska voters last fall approved gaming that extends beyond conventional casino gambling. This voter decision required lawmakers to decide how to regulate sports betting. After considerable debate, they limited sports betting to designated areas at casinos and prohibited betting on high school youth sports, as well as on Nebraska college teams when they are playing in state. A State Racing and Gaming Commission will create additional regulations on sports betting.

The Nebraska keno industry pressed the Legislature during the session, saying that casinos would have unfair advantages by allowing keno gaming. Lawmakers initially approved a measure to allow people to play keno using electronic apps, as long as they were physically in a place where keno was allowed. But senators later removed that provision after Speaker Mike Hilgers said including it would imperil passage of the bill. The Nebraska Constitution requires 33 votes in the 49-member chamber to implement regulation from voter initiatives, and if the Legislature failed to reach that threshold, the state would be left without needed regulation as the casino sector began operation.

The state has made a responsible start, but as Nebraska gains experience in casino oversight, the state must be prepared to adjust its requirements to meet new developments. It will be an important, ongoing task. The work is just beginning.

