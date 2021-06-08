OTHER VOICES: Nebraska must stop seizing foster children's Social Security benefits

Protection of private property is one of the oldest principles in American government. Our nation’s founders placed multiple safeguards concerning it in the federal Constitution. Consider the Fifth Amendment. No American, it says, shall “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” The Nebraska Constitution has a similar provision.

Supreme Court rulings defending private property rights, with rare exceptions such as eminent domain, constitute one of the oldest series of U.S. court precedents. The court has been issuing such rulings since the 1790s.

The message to government officials is clear and firm: Respect people’s property. It belongs to them, not the government.

This principle should apply to people’s money as well. With taxation the obvious exception, government has no right to seize people’s financial holdings.

And yet, state governments, including Nebraska’s, are doing precisely that in regard to children in foster care. Nebraska state government diverts about $2.7 million a year in foster children’s Social Security benefits to help cover the state’s child welfare costs.