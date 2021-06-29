OTHER VOICES: Nebraska redistricting process must stay true to stated ideals

Furthermore, the maximum population deviation of 10% for legislative districts could be used to create unequal representation. With an average of roughly 40,000 Nebraskans in each of 49 legislative districts, that discrepancy could benefit less populous areas to the detriment of growing ones – a desire some groups have stated to preserve rural seats against the state’s demographic tide.

Nebraska is too diverse of a state to be defined by these battles of urban and rural or conservative and liberal.

All voices – and votes – must matter equally in this process, regardless of where residents call home and what party representation, if any, they claim. That spirit must permeate every aspect of redistricting.

Reasons like this are why the Journal Star editorial board has long advocated for transferring the redistricting process from partisan-minded lawmakers to an independent commission as many states – Iowa provides an admirable model – have done. Recent efforts have stalled out, though one bill made it as far as Gov. Pete Ricketts’ desk before being vetoed.