OTHER VOICES: Nebraska redistricting process must stay true to stated ideals

Without final census figures in hand, the exact look of Nebraska’s redistricting special legislative session remains a bit of a guessing game.
But some things are certain, as past redistricting battles have proved time and again. Most notably, the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature will become rancorous, and many lawmakers will lobby to put their political party ahead of the good of Nebraskans.
As such, the full Legislature must heed both the spirit and letter of the resolution the Redistricting Committee advanced last month.
"District boundaries shall not be established with the intention of favoring a political party or any other group or person," the resolution states. "District boundaries which would result in the unlawful dilution of the voting strength of any minority population shall not be established."
Putting these words to paper is nice. But they must also be put into action.
Recall the last episode of redistricting in 2011 involved the shameless gerrymandering of congressional districts in the Omaha metro area in an attempt to shore up support for Republicans in the swing district by shuffling Sarpy County. That temptation no doubt still exists, following Democratic President Joe Biden’s electoral vote in the 2nd District and former Rep. Brad Ashford’s one term in the House.
Furthermore, the maximum population deviation of 10% for legislative districts could be used to create unequal representation. With an average of roughly 40,000 Nebraskans in each of 49 legislative districts, that discrepancy could benefit less populous areas to the detriment of growing ones – a desire some groups have stated to preserve rural seats against the state’s demographic tide.
Nebraska is too diverse of a state to be defined by these battles of urban and rural or conservative and liberal.
All voices – and votes – must matter equally in this process, regardless of where residents call home and what party representation, if any, they claim. That spirit must permeate every aspect of redistricting.
Reasons like this are why the Journal Star editorial board has long advocated for transferring the redistricting process from partisan-minded lawmakers to an independent commission as many states – Iowa provides an admirable model – have done. Recent efforts have stalled out, though one bill made it as far as Gov. Pete Ricketts’ desk before being vetoed.
Which means Nebraska is stuck, for better or worse, using the same model that brought chaos and unbridled gerrymandering a decade ago. Therefore, Nebraskans must rely on state senators to bear in mind what’s best for the citizens of this state rather than the balance of power for parties.