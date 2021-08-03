OTHER VOICES: Nebraska Regents must stick with their proper role, not intrude on faculty authority

Approval of the resolution would break with the regents’ tradition of leaving curricular matters to administration and faculty — a separation of powers that the Higher Learning Commission, the organization through which NU is accredited, describes as fundamental to sound university governance. Management of a university system is the responsibility of administration, and faculty are “to oversee academic matters.”

Pillen is running for governor, and his focus on critical race theory — spurred by his rivalry with candidate Charles Herbster — risks warping the role of the regents in the way it has already warped the 2022 Nebraska governor’s race. The contest for the Republican nomination so far is focusing on hot-button issues pegged to inflammatory claims on social media and cable TV. That’s woefully shortsighted. The election needs to be about the future — about how Nebraska can best position itself to maximize economic opportunity, keep communities strong and send the message that the state is a welcoming place for all.