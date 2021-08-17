OTHER VOICES: Nebraska should continue its tradition of welcome to refugees

Nebraska has long been a national leader in welcoming refugees. With an increase this year by President Joe Biden in the total refugee cap and a likely surge in Afghan refugees in the wake of the Taliban takeover, Nebraska should stand ready to provide support and welcome.
The largest number of refugees reside in our country’s high-population states, but Nebraska has ranked high per capita. In 2016, no other state had a higher rate, per capita, of accepting refugees. That year, Nebraska accepted 1,441 adults and children seeking refuge. Even after the Trump administration greatly reduced the annual refugee cap in 2017, Nebraska remained a top 10 state per capita.
Nebraska has decades of experience in opening the door to refugees. Service organizations, including Lutheran Family Services, the Refugee Empowerment Center and Catholic Social Services, have long demonstrated their expertise in such efforts.
Lincoln is home to our country’s largest community of the Middle East population group known as Yazidis. Lincoln provided vital support several years ago when Islamic State terrorists launched large-scale assaults on the Yazidi population in Iraq. The Yazidi experience in Lincoln demonstrates Nebraska’s capability and positive spirit in extending a hand of welcome to those fleeing brutality abroad.
Similarly, Omaha has provided a particular welcome to a significant number of Karen refugees from Burma. Our city also has longstanding connections to Afghanistan via the respected Center for Afghanistan Studies at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Refugee resettlement helps address Nebraska’s need for workers in communities across the state. “We receive phone calls from employers nearly every day,” Amanda Kohler, director of the Refugee Empowerment Center in Omaha, told The World-Herald in 2019.
Business leaders underscore the point. “As we go forward, diversity and inclusion is not an option,” says Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “It’s not something nice — it’s fundamental to the economic development of our state.”
Omaha ranks in the top 25 metro areas in terms of the increase in foreign-born population. During 2010-19, the share of the Omaha metro’s foreign-born population increased by 28.4%, compared with the national rate of 12.9%.
That increased workforce diversity is a significant plus for Omaha’s economy, notes David Brown, president of the Greater Omaha Chamber. “We saw an increase in our international citizenry, more than twice the national average. From a brain-drain perspective, it nearly flipped our numbers from being a net negative to being a net positive.”
From a practical as well as a humanitarian perspective, opening the door to refugees is a worthy endeavor. Nebraska should continue to build on its tradition of welcome.