OTHER VOICES: Nebraska State Patrol faces critical moment after drug thefts

Drugs fueling Lincoln’s summer rash of overdoses, most involving fentanyl-laced cocaine, came from an astounding location, according to law enforcement – the Nebraska State Patrol’s own evidence locker.

A former evidence technician and her boyfriend have been charged, and both the State Patrol and Lincoln Police Department say the wave of drug-induced hospitalizations and deaths has subsided following the questioning and eventual arrest of the two suspects.

But the damage from this sad situation will linger for far longer. Families lost loved ones. Suspects’ right to a fair trial may have been compromised. Faith in Nebraska’s statewide law enforcement agency to serve and protect has been shaken.

As such, the Nebraska State Patrol finds itself in a difficult position, following the abuse of the public trust alleged to have been committed by the former employee. The agency must be forthcoming about its failures, study the processes in place and then explain the changes being made in the wake of this bombshell.

State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said only one person in the entire department had the unfettered access required to abscond with drugs – and that individual has now been charged with the theft of more than $1.2 million in drugs.

If the system contains a single point where a failure of this nature can occur, as Bolduc contends, then it clearly must be reinforced there and elsewhere to prevent similar abuses. No matter how much supervision over the evidence room existed, it clearly wasn’t sufficient, given the scope of the thefts.

Some of these amounts aren’t small; 154 pounds of marijuana would be measured in bales, not baggies. But it’s far from as potent as the 19 pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of fentanyl, both of which are lethal in sufficient doses but especially deadly when laced together, linked to at least one death in Lincoln, per court filings.

Given that the drugs taken off the streets found their way back onto them are believed to have claimed at least one life, the State Patrol has a difficult road ahead to guarantee the security of evidence and convince skeptical members of the public following last week’s stunning news.

That must begin with transparency throughout this process. Having the State Patrol superintendent speak to reporters the next business day after the revelation was made public is a good start, but this journey won’t be a short one.

More information will come out through the investigation and court proceedings against the two suspects who have been criminally charged, but the best path forward will be one of full disclosure to ensure the agency can earn and maintain the public’s trust following such a shocking crime, alleged to have come from within its own walls.

