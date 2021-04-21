OTHER VOICES: Nebraska state senators are eager to cut taxes and spend money; don't overdo it

Our point isn’t that the Legislature should reject all tax cuts and spending proposals. But the need, as always, is for a responsible sense of balance. Senators have a duty to proceed soberly in deciding which measures to approve and which to reject.

After years of tight budgets, though, lawmakers are eager to spend, and they’ve placed far more revenue-affecting proposals for consideration than the upcoming two-year budget can sustain.

Here are two examples showing the need for lawmakers to take a deep breath and consider the ramifications of what they’re being presented:

Legislative Bill 64, as amended in committee, would phase in a complete tax exemption of Social Security income over nine years. By 2030, all Social Security income would be exempt. Reducing the financial burdens on senior-age Nebraskans is a worthy goal. At the same time, as everyone knows, the percentage of Nebraskans of retirement age is set to increase over the next decades, with the increase especially steep in rural communities. The state’s population aged 65 and older has increased from 246,000 in 2010 to more than 324,000 now and is heading toward 418,000 by 2030.

Senators must seriously ponder: How far should the state responsibly go in shifting the tax burden toward younger Nebraskans?